Hong Kong dog's boot misadventure ends in owner's arrest after video goes viral

A viral video showing a dog with its head dangerously extended outside the unlocked boot of a car as it travelled down a Hong Kong highway has prompted police to arrest the pet’s 59-year-old owner.

The dog was found to have no visible injuries, according to police, and has been sent to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for examination.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the animal cruelty case after receiving a complaint on Wednesday.

Police tracked down the owner from the video. He claimed the dog had climbed into the boot on its own via the back seat. PHOTO: Facebook

The video shows the dog with its head extended outside the half-opened boot of the Toyota, leaving it vulnerable to serious injury if the boot suddenly slammed shut.

Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad were able to identify the car, which was travelling along Hiram’s Highway near Pak Sha Wan Fisherman Village in Sai Kung at the time of the incident.

On Thursday morning, officers arrested the dog’s owner during a raid on his village house in Sai Kung, and found the mongrel there.

Police determined the incident happened on Tuesday as the man was driving home after swimming at Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung.

“Officers were told that the dog had been left in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat, but climbed into the car boot,” a police source said.

He said no visible injuries were found on the dog, which is now being taken care of at the SPCA’s clinic.

The suspect had been released on bail, pending further investigation, and is required to report back to police next month.

In Hong Kong, cruelty to animals carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of up to HK$200,000 (S$35,200).

