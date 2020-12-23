Hong Kong exam official who resigned over controversial question says he was a scapegoat and left under 'political pressure'

A veteran employee at Hong Kong’s exam authority who stepped down last month following an outcry over a question on Sino-Japanese relations has said he was made a scapegoat and that he resigned under “political pressure”.

Speaking out in an interview with the Post more than six months after the controversy erupted, Hans Yeung Wing-yu also defended the controversial university entrance exam question, which had asked students if they agreed with the statement that Japan did “more good than harm to China” in the first half of the 20th century.

“The whole incident was some kind of political manoeuvring,” the former history subject assessment development manager said.

Back in May, the self-financing Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) scrapped the compulsory history question, posed to some 5,000 test takers, acquiescing to an unprecedented request from the Education Bureau after sparking the ire of Beijing’s foreign ministry office in the city and local pro-establishment figures.

The exam body was slammed for “seriously hurting the feelings” of Chinese people who suffered during the occupation during the second Sino-Japanese war, with the education minister stressing there was no room for discussion over the question.

An inquiry by the Education Bureau concluded last month that there were lapses in the exam body’s quality-assurance measures, and blamed one unnamed employee – understood to be Yeung – for not strictly complying with the rules and regulations.

But Yeung, 50, who served at the exam authority for 15 years, said on Monday that the question had adhered to the syllabus and insisted that there was plenty of room for discussion on the topic.

“There was no model answer for the question. Students could either agree or disagree by using their own knowledge. And if they did study the syllabus, then they would definitely know about the second Sino-Japanese war between 1937 and 1945,” he said. “If they were unable to mention the war, then they might get their marks deducted.

“Having to scrap the question was really unfair to many students, especially when some of them spent a lot of time answering that particular question.”

He said the exam authority’s seven-member moderation committee, which was responsible for question setting, consisted of a chief examiner, a question setter, a subject manager and four moderators. As the subject manager on the committee, he was responsible for discussing the questions being drafted, as well as administrative work such as liaising with other members.

Throughout the discussion, none of the other members had raised concerns over the question’s potential sensitivity, he said.

“Someone had to take the blame, and I was the only person being targeted all along. Even the person who initially set the question was not asked to take responsibility.”

Yeung also pointed out that just one day before the history exam, he was blasted by pro-Beijing newspapers for making “politically charged comments” on Facebook, but maintained he only shared many of the remarks with his friends.

One of his posts, written in Chinese, said: “If there was no Japanese occupation, would there be a new China? Have you forgotten your origins?”

Elaborating on the comment on Monday (Dec 21), Yeung maintained that Mao Zedong himself had acknowledged the Japanese invasion’s role in paving the way for the communist victory in mainland China, and noted that the remark was made strictly in a personal capacity, and had no bearing on his work.

“They [the Facebook posts] were exposed merely hours before the exam took place. What are the odds?” he said.

Yeung said he suspected his social media had been hacked after finding at least two unknown devices logged into his account.

After the question was invalidated, Yeung was tasked with what he called the “disgraceful” duty of covering up hundreds of students’ answers.

“Instead of marking the scripts, I was masking them. It was simply against the mission of an exam body,” he said. “It was a very emotional period. I cried many times between May and July, almost every day. I had never expected something like that could happen.”

Three months after the row broke out, in August, Yeung decided to quit under “political pressure”.

He said his supervisor had advised him that even if he stayed on, the Education Bureau’s investigation results were likely to lead to his summary dismissal.

“It was basically a hint that I should resign from my position,” he said.

The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, Hans Yeung’s former employer.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In a similar turn of events, two other exam authority employees responsible for the controversial liberal studies subject quit in May, before Yeung’s resignation. One was his subordinate, while the other had also been criticised by pro-Beijing media over private social media remarks.

Yeung said he believed the saga reflected the exam body’s transformation into a rubber-stamp body, its independence undermined by increasing pressure from the Education Bureau.

Following the incidents, the bureau said it would enhance its supervision of exam authorities and appoint ex officio members to join the question setting moderation committees.

“Nowadays, the HKEAA is no longer a truly independent body. When the bureau said something should be done, the HKEAA basically had no say to reject its orders,” Yeung said.

Fewer experienced educators were now willing to take up roles at the exam body, he added, with some concerned about being targeted and attacked.

Responding to questions from the Post, the exam authority denied having exerted any pressure on Yeung over his resignation, adding that its governing council had considered various factors and opinions when making the final decision to scrap the question.

Without naming Yeung, an Education Bureau spokeswoman strongly condemned him for “making unfounded accusations”.

The bureau said the exam body had already decided the question deviated from the subject’s assessment goals, adding it was within the bureau’s role to supervise the authority in carrying out its duties, which had “nothing to do with its independence”.

“This former HKEAA employee was attempting to divert people’s attention by politicising the matter so as to downplay his own responsibilities,” the spokeswoman said.

Yeung, who was a secondary school teacher and a university lecturer with a doctorate in history prior to joining the authority, said he now faced problems finding a full-time job to support his family. He had tried to reach out to universities, he added, but the efforts were so far futile.

“[Authorities] wanted to end my career, demonise my name and have me banned from the sector,” he said. “This is just like the Cultural Revolution, when intellectuals were being denounced, named and shamed by authorities and their supporters.”

Asked whether he had considered leaving the city, Yeung said: “I will consider any options.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.