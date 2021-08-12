Hong Kong fortune-teller arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty over ritual sacrifices of mice, frogs and rabbits

Hong Kong police have arrested a fortune-teller on suspicion of animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a rabbit, frogs and mice during rituals that cost his clients as much as HK$20,000 (S$3,490).

Police arrested the 19-year-old man in a sting operation at Tsuen Wan West MTR station on Wednesday afternoon as he was meeting a 47-year-old businessman who had seen the ritual services online, posed as a client to set up the appointment, and called police.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was allegedly carrying two plastic boxes holding a rabbit and five white mice. Police also confiscated a knife, some amulets, four candles and two packs of joss sticks found in his backpack.

Force insiders said the rabbit and mice were to be used as sacrifices in the ritual.

No superficial injuries were found on the rabbit and mice, which were handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for further examination.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of cruelty to an animal, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of up to HK$200,000.

Officers from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit began looking into the case after receiving a report from the businessman on Wednesday morning.

The man had found the fortune-teller on Instagram, where he had advertised the rituals involving animal sacrifice alongside photos of a bloody knife and what appeared to be the carcasses of a rabbit and a mouse, according to one police source.

"He used WhatsApp to contact the account holder, who allegedly charged him HK$20,000 for such a ritual ceremony. He then called the police," the source said.

Another source said the suspect professed to have learned about ritually sacrificing animals on the internet last year.

"A preliminary investigation suggested he had recently performed two such rituals in which a rabbit, frogs and mice were killed," the source said.

He said officers were still investigating whether the rites were performed to help his clients get rid of bad luck or make atonement.

As of midday on Thursday, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Detectives from the Sham Shui Po district crime squad are handling the case.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.