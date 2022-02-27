Hong Kong helper with Covid-19 says boss made her isolate overnight in parked car

Volunteers from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) helping foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong were shocked to find a 28-year-old Filipina woman alone, cold and ill with Covid-19 in a parked car.

Josie* had been self-isolating in her employer’s car for 30 hours when she was found on Monday evening.

It took volunteers from HELP for Domestic Workers a day to persuade her to move to a shelter, as she was afraid her employer would terminate her contract.

“A domestic worker is required to have suitable and safe accommodation and definitely, a car does not fall into that category, particularly when she was sick,” said the NGO’s executive director, Manisha Wijesinghe. “It was neither suitable nor safe.”

Hong Kong employers have been warned that they face legal consequences if they cancel the contract of helpers who test positive for Covid-19, but the government has not said how to help sick domestic workers to isolate at home or receive treatment in hospital.

Efforts to provide shelter, food and medicine to infected helpers have been left largely to a coalition of 14 migrant worker NGOs.

Josie, a new arrival and first-time domestic worker in Hong Kong, told the Post she first developed chills last Sunday night and woke up the next day with a fever of 38.1 degrees Celsius.

Her employers told Josie to self-isolate in the parked car while she waited for her Covid-19 test results. They told her they had tried to find her a hotel, but decided she could stay in the vehicle instead.

“I thought it made sense because the flat was too small for me, my employers and their kids to self-quarantine, so I went ahead,” she said.

“I thought it would be fine. But it kept raining and I wasn’t feeling any better and didn’t know where else to go.”

The average temperature dropped to 8 degrees on Sunday night and Monday and, unable to leave the car to find a washroom, she said she wet herself.

“I didn’t feel any hunger any more because it was so cold,” she said. “I kept praying and reading my Bible.”

The car was parked outdoors in a public housing estate.

Wijesinghe said her volunteers found Josie with a high fever and offered her hot water and a blanket, but she was hesitant to accept more help.

She only agreed to move to a shelter after the Philippine consulate spoke to her employers and assured her it would be all right.

Josie was taken on Tuesday to a shelter in Kowloon which had beds, a shared washroom and provided all her meals.

“I feel much better,” she told the Post. “The fever has subsided and all that’s left is a sore throat.”

But she was still positive when she performed a rapid antigen test at the shelter on Friday morning, and did not know how long it would take for her to recover.

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s anti-discrimination watchdog and the Labour Department both condemned employers who sacked domestic helpers who tested positive for Covid-19, urging them to show compassion.

The Equal Opportunities Commission said it had received more than 20 complaints related to alleged discrimination due to Covid-19 infections, although it is not known how many were related to the unfair dismissal of domestic helpers.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in Hong Kong including foreign domestic workers, who have always been supportive in keeping our families safe and healthy,” said commission chairman Ricky Chu Man Kin. “How can we turn our backs on them when they are sick and need our help?”

The Labour Department reiterated that employers should not dismiss helpers who had contracted Covid-19, and warned that doing so might violate employment rules.

Employers should grant sick leave and pay a sickness allowance to affected helpers in accordance with current laws, it added.

Josie said her family was shocked to hear that she spent almost two days in a car.

“My family told me it might be better to go home after being treated like this,” she said. “But I’m still confused and undecided, as I still need to support them.”

*Name changed at interviewee’s request.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.