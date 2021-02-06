Hong Kong hit-and-run motorist drives off with man on bonnet in viral video

A hit-and-run motorist surrendered to police on Friday afternoon after she was captured in a viral video speeding away with a man clinging to the bonnet of her vehicle in a desperate bid to stop her from leaving.

Police said the woman drove for at least 100 metres (328 feet) before the man “gave up” on his attempt. She then hit a bus seven minutes later.

The first accident took place on Kau Yuk Road in Yuen Long at about 8.30pm on Thursday, when the car of the 31-year-old woman rammed into the back of a delivery van.

A hit-and-run motorist was filmed speeding away with a man clinging to the bonnet of her vehicle pic.twitter.com/mTmXi87p91 — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) February 5, 2021

In the video, the van driver stands in front of the woman’s car but she reverses to try and leave the scene. As her car accelerates towards the man, he climbs onto the bonnet. The vehicle then makes a U-turn and speeds away.

According to police, the man, 23, gave up on his attempt after being dragged for about 100 to 150 metres.

When nearing Pok Oi Hospital seven minutes later, the car rammed into the back of a bus and toppled to one side on Yuen Long Highway, about 1.5km (0.9 miles) from the first crash.

Emergency personnel at the scene after the woman’s car flipped to one side. PHOTO: Facebook

Police said the woman abandoned her car and fled before emergency personnel arrived.

A photo from Facebook shows the man on the car’s bonnet. PHOTO: Facebook

The driver of the delivery van suffered minor injuries to his abdomen and hands, and was treated at Pok Oi Hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the woman turned herself in at Sheung Shui Police Station.

Police arrested her on suspicion of attempted wounding, failing to stop and report, as well as driving a vehicle without a valid car registration licence.

As of 6pm, the suspect was being held for questioning and had not been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.