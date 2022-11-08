Hong Kong hospital security review launched after 2 nurses attacked by construction worker patient

Public hospitals in Hong Kong are reviewing their security measures after a coronavirus patient was arrested for allegedly attacking two female nurses.

In response to the incident, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau on Monday (Nov 7) ordered the audit in a bid to safeguard patients and staff.

The audit was launched after a 55-year-old construction worker, who a police source said was put in a straitjacket when he was admitted to the United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong last Friday because of his violent tendencies, got out of an isolation ward cubicle on Sunday, went to the nurses' station and allegedly attacked the two women.

A police spokesman said one nurse, 29, suffered injuries to her face and arms, while the other, 45, was treated for injuries to her eyes and arms.

"The hospital resolutely adopts a zero tolerance attitude to any workplace violence, strongly condemns the violent acts of the patient concerned," a hospital spokeswoman said.

"We will follow up seriously and fully co-operate with the police investigation."

A police source said the man got out of the cubicle at about 2am, ran after one nurse, grabbed her head and hit it off a door before she fell to the floor.

The other woman was attacked when she tried to assist her colleague. Security personnel rushed to the scene to help and called police.

The patient was also believed to have hit the nurses with a drip stand and damaged several pieces of medical equipment, the insider said.

The suspect was later brought under control and taken back to the isolation ward cubicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was infected with the coronavirus on Oct 29 and admitted to hospital after he complained of shortness of breath, the police source said.

Health minister Lo condemned the attack and ordered the Hospital Authority to review security measures at all public hospitals.

Management at United Christian Hospital also pledged to strengthen safety measures and said psychological support would be given to all staff involved in the incident.

The hospital also appealed to patients to co-operate with and follow the instructions of healthcare staff for their own well-being and the public interest.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.