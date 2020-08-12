Hong Kong knife gang steals $112k from man trying to buy Rolex watches in New Territories street deal

A Hong Kong gang assaulted and threatened a 27-year-old man with a knife to steal HK$630,000 (S$112,000) from him during a street deal that turned sour in a New Territories village.

The victim arrived with a bag of cash at 12.12am on Wednesday for the face-to-face transaction to buy three Rolex watches at the entrance of Tai Hang Village, off Tai Wo Service Road West in Tai Po. A police source said the trade was arranged through his friend.

According to police, who are searching for the culprits, three men, wearing surgical masks, jumped out from one of three cars driving onto the scene before the man was attacked. Police said at least one of the masked assailants was carrying a knife.

“The victim was punched and kicked before being robbed of the bag containing HK$630,000 at knifepoint,” a police spokesman said.

The robbers fled before police were called. Officers mounted a search, but no arrests were made. The source said police were still investigating whether the other two cars, which also left before officers arrived, were involved.

The victim, suffering minor injuries, was bandaged at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment. Detectives from the Tai Po district crime squad are investigating.

It was the city’s fourth such street mugging in three weeks.

On Wednesday last week, two robbers slashed a 48-year-old man and snatched his HK$270,000 Rolex watch in Tai Wai MTR station in Sha Tin. An online video shows two men in black caps and jumpers attacking the victim with knives in front of the turnstiles near exit D of the railway station.

On July 24, a watch store owner was robbed of a limited-edition Richard Mille timepiece worth HK$1.4 million in an attack by four men in Tsim Sha Tsui. On the following day,a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of a watch from the same brand worth HK$1.6 million in Tin Shui Wai.

Reports of robbery have been on the rise across the city. Police figures showed there were 186 robberies in the first half of this year, up 322 per cent from 44 in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.