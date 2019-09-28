Hong Kong lawyer quits BNP Paribas after Facebook post supporting anti-government protests and ridiculing pro-Beijing activists

A Hong Kong corporate lawyer has quit BNP Paribas after expressing support for the anti-government protests and mocking pro-Chinese supporters on his personal Facebook account.

The resignation of Jason Ng followed an earlier apology from the French investment bank, saying the remarks "did not reflect the view of BNP Paribas".

Ng, who served as legal head of the company's debt capital markets in Hong Kong, stood by his use of the phrase "monkey see, monkey do" when calling out pro-Chinese protesters earlier this month.

"It isn't my fault that a common North American expression I used has been misconstrued and twisted to political ends," Ng said on his Facebook. "But that isn't the scary part. What worries me most is that the same can happen to anyone in Hong Kong. And it isn't right."

Ng said it was a choice of activism work over his day job, and he stressed he harboured no ill feelings towards BNP.