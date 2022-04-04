Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term, says decision 'entirely' based on family considerations

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor has said she will not be seeking a second term, after first revealing the decision to her de facto cabinet in an early morning meeting.

Lam announced the decision at her daily Covid-19 press conference on Monday, while thanking her team, her Executive Council, lawmakers, her family and the central government for their steadfast support.

She explained that her rationale in not seeking re-election was “entirely about my family”.

“They think it is time for me to go home,” she said. “Family is the most important part of me.”

“It’s not a question of evaluating my performance or the performance of the Hong Kong government in this term,” she added. “This is a question of my personal wish and aspirations. My personal wish and aspirations are entirely based on my family’s consideration.”

Asked if she had received Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu’s letter of resignation in advance of a bid for the city’s top job, Lam said she had yet to receive any letter of resignation from any official, adding that she could not “comment on any prospective candidates”.

She said the most important quality for an incoming chief executive was understanding their dual accountability to both the Hong Kong people and the central government.

Lam said her remaining time in office would be committed to four tasks: overseeing this year’s chief executive election, controlling the pandemic, preparing celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to the motherland, and handing the reins to the next administration, while also pushing forward her plans for a government restructuring.

Lam revealed that she had told Beijing of her intention in March of 2021 during the annual session of the National People’s Congress, but was only able to formally announce it now because it was the first working day of the official nomination period. She also cited the need to inform her de facto cabinet beforehand.

“I still have not thought of what I will do next,” she added.

Two sources close to the government told the Post Lam met members of the Executive Council, her de facto cabinet, early on Monday morning and “told them she would not run in the forthcoming chief executive race”.

Monday’s announcement ended months of speculation over Lam’s intentions, leaving No 2 government official Lee, who sources said earlier was putting together a bid for the top job, as the clear front runner.

Lam had refused for months to say whether she would throw her hat in the ring and last Sunday gave new life to speculation she would decline to run when she said it would be “up to the next administration” to decide whether to investigate her government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The end of Lam’s term on June 30 will mark the end of her 42 years of service in the government. Lam, 64, joined the civil service in 1980 and rose through the ranks to become chief secretary in 2012 in Leung Chun Ying’s administration. In March 2017, she secured 777 votes from the 1,194-member Election Committee, beating former finance chief John Tsang Chun-wah and retired judge Woo Kwok-hing.

