Hong Kong leader cautions against axing '0+3' rule for arrivals

Hong Kong's leader has cautioned against pushing ahead with lifting three days of medical surveillance for inbound travellers, saying "a steady and orderly" approach is needed as imported coronavirus cases have seen a more than twofold increase since hotel quarantine was axed.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who has faced mounting pressure from the business sector to get the border with mainland China fully reopened, also said that keeping the pandemic situation under proper control would provide "a much stronger basis" in talks on the issue.

"The proportion [of imported cases] is quite large, and new subvariants have also entered Hong Kong," Lee said ahead of the Executive Council's weekly meeting on Tuesday (Oct 11).

"Even though the current assessment is that the harm they may cause might not be bigger than the existing virus in our communities, we need to pay attention.

"We have to beware of the changes in data and the pandemic. Each measure should be introduced in a step-by-step, steady and orderly manner."

He added: "Our direction is clear: we want to allow society the biggest room to engage in social and economic activities."

Citing official figures, Lee noted an upwards trend in daily infections, which were hovering at around 5,000, while the number of imported cases had more than doubled to more than 300 a day recently, compared with about 100 when mandatory hotel quarantine was still in force until Sept 25.

During the past two weeks under a so-called "0+3" regime, the number of arrivals had increased by 30 per cent, exceeding 7,000 on Monday. The number of foreign travellers arriving in Hong Kong had risen by 80 per cent, he added.

Asked if he was waiting for the central government's permission to further relax travel restrictions to a "0+0" regime from the current "0+3", Lee said he had been seeking to reopen Hong Kong to the mainland as well as the rest of the world.

"They are not mutually exclusive and they don't contradict each other. But if I can manage the epidemic situation well, we can have a much stronger basis to discuss cross-border travel with the mainland," he said.

"I hope society will not use either of them to exclude the other, both are important, and we are fighting for both causes."

The new regime had allowed Hong Kong to hold more sports events and concerts, and offered convenience for business travellers and foreign domestic helpers, he said.

The chief executive again took aim at those breaching anti-pandemic rules. He noted that at least two people infected with Covid-19 were found to have left their homes after being given a red code under the vaccine pass scheme.

Three were also found to have breached the rules when they were given a yellow code and required to stay home for surveillance, he added.

Lee also cited the arrest of six doctors last month on suspicion of giving exemption letters without complying with the guidelines or conducting proper medical diagnoses, as well as people who refused to comply with the mandatory testing orders as factors undermining the city's anti-epidemic efforts.

Hong Kong on Monday logged 4,874 Covid-19 infections, 396 of which were imported. Health authorities also recorded the city's first Omicron XBB.

One subvariant infection, involving an arrival, but health experts cautioned against undue alarm and said no change in policy was needed. The city's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,806,688 infections and 10,228 fatalities.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said on his Facebook page on Saturday that the current "0+3" Covid-19 regime requiring incoming travellers to undergo three days of home medical surveillance with limited citywide movement was the best approach for now, amid mounting pressure from the business and political sectors to further ease rules.

