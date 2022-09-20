Hong Kong leader vows to create 'maximum room' to reconnect with world

Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to create “maximum room” for the city to reconnect with the world, while sources have revealed top officials earlier reached a consensus to lift all quarantine measures and make an announcement only after proper preparation.

The city came a step closer to the long-awaited reopening of its borders as top microbiologist and government advisor Professor Yuen Kwok-yung on Tuesday suggested Covid-19 had transformed from “a highly destructive infectious disease to a milder endemic one”.

In a press briefing before his Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu stressed the importance of an “orderly” approach to easing travel rules to avoid rolling back on Covid-19 policies.

Sources told the Post that Lee and his ministers concluded in a Monday meeting to lift hotel quarantine and replace it with a seven-day home medical surveillance, but more details would only be announced after thorough preparation by bureaus.

“I’m conscious of the fact that while we need to control the spread of Covid, we also need to ensure that there will be maximum activities… and economic activities for society to carry on,” Lee said on Tuesday.

“I am also conscious of the need to maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness by ensuring that we have good connectivity.”

But he stopped short of revealing a timetable for the lifting of quarantine measures and other details such as whether testing for arrivals would be minimised. Lee stressed the government had to be consistent when announcing new measures.

Chief Executive John Lee has reached a consensus with his officials to ease quarantine measures, sources say.

PHOTO: Jonathan Wong

“We want to ensure that as we progress to allow more activities, we do it in an orderly way, with the lowest risks, so that when people go through the process, they feel comfortable, and we will reduce their inconvenience as much as we can,” he said. “We are ensuring that we don’t roll back measures.”

Under the current system, overseas arrivals have to serve a “3+4” quarantine arrangement, meaning three days in hotel isolation and four at home under medical surveillance, with their movement citywide limited.

Health experts earlier suggested a policy change if the city’s daily caseloads – which have dropped from a peak of more than 10,000 to between 6,000 and more than 8,000 – stabilised, urging authorities to open up before a possible winter surge.

On Tuesday, Lee also weighed in on the cancellation of the Hong Kong Marathon slated for November, with organisers blaming the government for failing to grant approval in time, which they said had affected preparation for runners and stakeholders.

The city leader said authorities were still negotiating with the organiser to reschedule the event. Lee said he was disappointed that the race was called off without a decision from the government.

“Of course we will be doing our best … This is what everybody wants to see happen, and it will create a lot of economic gains for Hong Kong,” Lee said, adding officials would openly and directly talk to the marathon organiser.

Responding to a potential budget deficit of more than HK$100 billion (S$18 billion) projected by the finance chief on Sunday, Lee acknowledged that the city’s economy had been challenged, but stressed Hong Kong retained its edge.

“The threats to the economy do exist and there are a lot of reasons for it, including the interest rate hike, and also the supply chain being disrupted in a lot of areas and because of [Covid-19] as well,” he said.

“​​We should continue to have confidence in Hong Kong because despite Covid-19, our strengths remain, such as good infrastructure, our low taxation system, and also the resilience of society, we have a very strong workforce.”

He also voiced optimism over another round of consumption vouchers, to be disbursed in October, expecting the scheme to stimulate the economy and encourage commercial activities.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.