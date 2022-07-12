Hong Kong man, 26, falls to death from flat after 'leaning out of window to retrieve wireless earphone'

A Hong Kong man, 26, fell to his death on Tuesday (July 12) after he was thought to have leaned out of his fourth-floor flat to retrieve a wireless earphone on a window ledge.

Emergency personnel were called to Western district at 12.18am after the man, surnamed Fan, fell off from the five-storey building on Eastern Street, landing near the pavement.

He was sent unconscious to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, where he later died, according to police. “An initial investigation showed the victim accidentally slipped and fell from his flat,” the force said in a statement.

Fan, a construction worker, lived with his family in the flat.

One of Fan’s relatives heard him shouting “I’m not jumping” when he was seemingly leaning out of the window, according to a police source.

Moments later, a passer-by found him unconscious outside the building. An Apple Airpods earphone was found near him. Officers located the device’s case without earpieces in his bedroom.

The source said it was possible the earphone fell out of the window and landed on a tin-sheeted ledge, with the victim leaning out from the window to retrieve it.

At about 9am, a team of plain-clothes officers returned to the scene and checked security camera footage to gather evidence.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.