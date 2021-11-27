Hong Kong man admits posing as police to solicit nude videos of teen victims

An MTR employee has pleaded guilty to impersonating a Hong Kong police officer to solicit pornographic videos from teenage girls, along with a host of other offences committed over a span of nearly two years.

Fong Hung-shun, 36, also admitted making similar demands from three female colleagues, using threats that included causing trouble for one victim’s family, leaking allegations of misconduct about another and sharing videos of a third using the restroom, the District Court heard.

Fong was finally arrested in a police sting last year, after telling the inspector posing as his 16-year-old victim that they were going to a hotel for sex.

Fong on Friday pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including three counts of falsely pretending to be a police officer, three counts of criminal intimidation, two counts of committing an act outraging public decency and one of attempted fraud.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of procuring a person under the age of 16 for making pornography and another, similar charge relating to a person older than 16 but younger than 18.

Deputy District Judge Merinda Chow Yin-chu will sentence Fong on December 17, pending a psychological and psychiatric assessment.

Prosecutors said Fong was an operation performance officer for the MTR Corporation, a position that gave him access to an internal computer system for compiling incident reports.

On June 3 last year, a 26-year-old MTR customer service officer, identified in court only as X, reported that she had been indecently assaulted on her way to work.

Six days later, X started receiving harassing WhatsApp messages from Fong, who said he wanted to molest her and threatened to make trouble for her and her family.

He then sent her a pornographic clip and demanded she make a five-minute video of herself taking off her uniform in exchange for him leaving her alone.

X reported the case to the police and blocked Fong’s number, but he continued to text her from others.

Less than two months later, Fong learned that a 55-year-old MTR station assistant, Y, had been fired on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone lost by a passenger.

He contacted her the next day, introducing himself as a police officer and similarly demanding she send him a nude video of herself taking off her uniform “while slowly shaking [her] waist”.

“If I do not receive the video, I will inform the press of your case, which they must be interested [in],” he texted. “No one will hire you once everyone knows what you did.”

Y replied that she would go to court instead, and blocked his number.

The following month, a 39-year-old MTR customer service officer, Z, reported that a hidden camera was found on a water tank in the staff toilet at East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station.

The next morning, Z received WhatsApp messages from Fong, who claimed to have footage of her in the toilet and demanded that she send him a nude video or he would share the clip and make her “famous”.

The same month, a 38-year-old MTR station control officer, A, who used to work with Fong, received an anonymous WhatsApp message from him containing screenshots of an application for a HK$600,000 (US$76,950) loan fraudulently made out in her name.

She subsequently reported the case after learning from the financial institution that the application had been filed, but was not processed due to incomplete information.

In November last year, a 15-year-old girl, identified as B, reported that an unknown man had taken photos up her skirt at Tin Hau MTR station.

B later received a call from Fong, who introduced himself as a police officer and said a suspect had been arrested, but claimed the man was involved in a drug case so all witnesses had to be searched.

Fong then tried to trick B into sending in a nude video in lieu of the search, but the girl told her mother about the conversation and reported the case to police. Officers instructed the victim to set up a meeting with Fong, but he did not agree to it.

That same month, Fong contacted 16-year-old C, who had been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in Ocean Park MTR station. He told the teenager he was a police sergeant who could stop the investigation and “cancel” her criminal record if she followed his “personal request” and sent him a nude video.

C recorded their phone conversation, reported the case to police and successfully helped officers set up the face-to-face meeting during which Fong was finally arrested on November 19 last year.

A search of his mobile phone revealed two upskirt videos taken in January 2019 and June 2020.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.