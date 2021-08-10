Hong Kong man arrested over alleged indecent assault of teen lured to 'free photo shoot'

Hong Kong police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of indecently assaulting a teenage girl after luring her to a Kwai Chung flat for what she was told was a free photo shoot.

The victim, 18, got to know the man via social media before he offered to take her photos, according to the force.

Police said the pair agreed to meet on Saturday in a Kwai Cheong Road flat in Kwai Chung, where the alleged assault took place.

Detectives launched an investigation after the girl filed a complaint on Sunday, and police arrested the suspect in Sham Shui Po at about 7pm on Monday (Aug 9).

Officers are now investigating if other potential victims were lured into the same situation.

As of midday on Tuesday, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Police have appealed to other victims to come forward and contact officers at 3661 2975.

In Hong Kong, the offence of indecent assault, which covers various forms of molestation, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years under the Crimes Ordinance.

According to official statistics, police handled 483 reports of indecent assault in the first six months of this year, up 68.9 per cent from 286 cases in the same period last year.