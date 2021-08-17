Hong Kong man arrested over alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in 1983

Hong Kong police have arrested a 57-year-old man wanted in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in the city more than 38 years ago.

The suspect, Wong Chun Chuen, was located by police in Tsuen Wan at about 5pm on Sunday (Aug 15) according to the force.

“He was suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl and robbing HK$160 (S$28) in San Fat Estate [in Tuen Mun] on Jan 20, 1983,” police said in its statement on Tuesday.

According to the force, the man was charged with one count of rape and one court of robbery. No details have yet been given explaining the length of time between the crime and Sunday’s arrest.

Police said the suspect would face the charges in Tuen Mun Court on Tuesday afternoon.

San Fat Estate – the first public housing estate in Tuen Mun district – was built in 1971 and later demolished for redevelopment.

