Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing ex-girlfriend in $11k 'sextortion' bid

A Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of using nude photos of his ex-girlfriend to blackmail her into paying him some HK$60,000 (S$11,000), police said on Tuesday.

Officers from the Sha Tin criminal investigation unit were tasked with finding the alleged blackmailer after police received a report from the 42-year-old woman at about 6.15pm on Monday.

“The victim claimed she had been blackmailed with her nude photos and ordered to pay HK$60,000,” a police spokesman said.

After investigation, police arrested her ex-boyfriend, aged 51, in connection with the case.

As of noon on Tuesday, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

According to police figures, officers handled 373 reports of blackmail across the city in the first half of this year, up 54.8 per cent from 241 cases in the same period last year.

The surge is due in part to the rising number of so-called sextortion cases, in which victims are blackmailed over recordings of steamy online video chats with crooks overseas.

The number of such cases rose nearly 130 per cent, to 206, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while the amount of money involved more than tripled, surging to HK$1.3 million from HK$400,000.

The crimes typically involve extortionists – most of them female – taking off their clothes in front of their webcams to entice victims into doing the same.

They then secretly record their victims and threaten to circulate the videos online or distribute them to targets’ relatives or friends if the victims refuse to pay.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.