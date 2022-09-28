Hong Kong man jailed for aiding and abetting his parents to kill themselves after failing to go through with suicide pact

A former chauffeur has been jailed for 5½ years for aiding and abetting his parents to kill themselves by jumping off a 13-storey building in a failed suicide pact.

Lau Ka Wai, 42, pleaded guilty before a High Court judge on Tuesday (Sept 28) to two counts of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring suicide of his ailing parents.

The court heard the defendant had been in debt of about HK$500,000 (S$92,000) for nearly a decade because of overspending and compulsive gambling.

The former driver said his parents first floated the idea of committing suicide together on Feb 8, 2021 in light of the family’s grim future and worries of living their remaining days in great physical pain.

Lau’s father, Lau Shiu Bung, 73, suffered from chronic illnesses including heart and prostate gland diseases, while his mother, 66-year-old Hui Chui Fong, had a recurring knee problem.

Lau said in a police interview he had once borrowed HK$1.8 million from his former employer, but could only settle the debt when his parents helped him by selling their property. He said his mother had also borrowed money from her friends to bail him out.

The family had been pestered by persistent phone calls and messages from moneylenders since January 2021, as Lau was unable to pay his debts.

Lau helped his parents break onto the rooftop of Ho Choi Building in Yuen Long, where they lived, before the couple leapt to their deaths in the early hours of Feb 10, 2021.

Before the senior Lau jumped, he told his son that it was fine for just his parents to die, adding: “Your pressure would be lessened and you should live your life well.”

The defendant, upon hearing his father’s last words, returned to safety instead of jumping.

Lau’s father had died by the time paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.53am. His mother was certified dead soon after she was rushed to hospital.

Police later found three suicide notes, two written by Lau and one by his mother, on the rooftop and inside the family’s flat.

In his mitigation letter, Lau said he was unable to overcome his gambling addiction although he was barely making ends meet on his meagre income.

He said he had “all along confessed and admitted the whole truth” because he was “very regretful”. He pledged to turn over a new leaf after his release, devote time to religious activities and repay the support of his girlfriend and son.

Mr Justice Johnny Chan Jong Herng, however, said he was taken aback by the “chilling absence of sadness” for the couple’s death in the letter, noting it was the defendant who drove his parents to despair in the first place.

“The defendant was certainly a person that his parents loved and cared for, but he did nothing to stop his parents from killing themselves. Ironically, it was the last words of his father that saved the defendant’s life,” Chan said.

“On the facts before me, I accept that the defendants’ parents each had a voluntary and informed intention to commit suicide, but the defendant, being a party to the suicide pact, did nothing to stop or dissuade his parents from killing themselves.”

The judge sentenced Lau to four years’ imprisonment on each count before imposing an overall term of 5½ years to reflect his culpability.

Aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring the suicide of another is punishable by up to 14 years in jail under the Offences against the Person Ordinance.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.