Hong Kong man pleads not guilty to repeated sexual assault of his stepdaughter

A Hong Kong man has pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges stemming from accusations that he repeatedly assaulted, raped and sodomised his stepdaughter over a period of more than three years starting when she was just eight years old.

Prosecutors on Friday (May 7) opened their case against the 57-year-old man, who stands accused of a total of nine counts of rape, non-consensual buggery, indecent assault and indecent conduct towards a child under 16. The defendant cannot be identified for legal reasons

The High Court heard the nine alleged incidents occurred between September 2015 and January 2019, with some said to have taken place across the border at the girl's home in Haifeng county, in Guangdong province.

There were also other incidents that were not covered by the current charges, according to senior public prosecutor Human Lam Hiu-man, who revealed that the girl claimed to have been forced to perform oral sex on her stepfather on more than 20 occasions when her mother was either taking a shower or not at home. Only two of those incidents were being prosecuted under the charge of indecent conduct.

Lam said the girl's mother had met the defendant in mainland China in 2011 and the pair soon became lovers, tying the knot in Hong Kong the following year.

However, the family did not live together at first as the girl and her mother did not have the necessary one-way permits allowing them to settle in Hong Kong until 2017.

Lam said the first assault took place when the stepfather was visiting the girl on the mainland at some point between September 1, 2015 and July 30, 2016.

On that occasion, he was said to have groped the girl, who was upset and disgusted by the conduct, and responded by hitting his hand and leaving the room. The man was 51 at the time, while the girl was eight, the court heard.

Over time, Lam said the assaults worsened, escalating to a rape in July 2016 during which the girl repeatedly told the defendant she was in pain, only to be ignored.

On another occasion in the autumn of 2018, Lam said, the stepfather made the girl watch pornography and imitate acts in the video as he raped her.

The following January, Lam said, he forced buggery on the child when she was about to go school.

The final incident was said to have occurred on the morning of February 7, 2019, when the girl was sleeping between her parents.

Lam said the stepfather groped the child under the blanket, at which point she immediately turned to tell her mother what had happened.

A month later, he was arrested on the charge of rape, punishable by life in prison.

"I didn't do it," the man said under caution.

Lam said the defendant had also denied the other allegations, maintaining they were fabricated while suggesting that the last incident might have been an accident.

Given the nature of the case, Lam said the prosecution's case hinged on the girl's credibility and reliability as a witness, and invited the jurors to pay attention to her demeanour and emotional state during testimony.

"Think about what she's like as a child," the prosecutor said. "Can she make this up?"

But deputy High Court judge Mr Justice Patrick Li Hon-leung also warned the jurors not to let their sympathies for the child cloud their judgment of the evidence to be presented.

The court will hear testimony from the girl when the trial continues on Monday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.