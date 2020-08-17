Hong Kong man plunges from 16th-storey flat after stabbing father to death during quarrel as hearing-impaired mother sleeps in next room

An elderly woman with a hearing impairment was sound asleep in the next room when her 44-year-old son attacked her husband with a knife during a quarrel, then leapt to his death from the family’s Hong Kong flat shortly after midnight on Monday.

The 79-year-old woman only realised what had happened when emergency personnel broke into the family’s 16th-floor flat in Wealth Building on High Street in Sai Ying Pun just after 12.30am and woke her up.

Her 78-year-old husband, Cham Lun-kei, who was lying unconscious in the living room, with wounds to his chest and abdomen from what was described as a military-style knife, was certified dead at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam shortly before 3am.

According to police, the woman complained of feeling unwell after discovering what happened and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The family tragedy took place hours after a dispute between the elderly couple over what were described as trivial matters on Sunday night. Their son – Cham Long-ming – had intervened in the dispute.

Police were told that the woman went to sleep at about 11pm, thinking her husband and son had calmed down.

At about 12.30am, a security guard received a complaint from a 15th-floor resident who heard the sounds of a quarrel coming from the family’s unit on the 16th floor.

A laundry rack outside the 15th-floor flat was subsequently found to be broken and stained with blood, while the couple’s son was discovered lying in the alley below, according to police.

Superintendent Sin Kwok-ming, of Western district, said the 44-year-old suffered serious head injuries and was certified dead by paramedics at the scene.

As the 16th-floor flat’s window was open and a light was on, firefighters were called to break into the flat when no one answered knocks at the front door.

The injured father was found lying unconscious behind the door, while a police source said his wife was found asleep in the bedroom.

“It was messy, with blood inside the flat. We believe a quarrel broke out there,” Sin said.

He said the father had a 4cm-long knife wound to the chest and a 13cm-long gash to his abdomen.

A 35cm-long knife with blood stains, found in the flat’s living room, was believed to have been the weapon used in the incident, he said.

“We believe that there might be a family affair behind the incident,” the superintendent added, saying officers would need to probe further to find out details of the dispute.

The son, a salesman for a telecommunications company, was divorced and living with his parents in the flat. Police said there was no information to indicate a history of mental illness.

The source said initial investigation showed his father was often in a bad temper.

Police are treating the case as murder-suicide, and an autopsy will be carried out.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.