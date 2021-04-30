Hong Kong man who stabbed girlfriend 33 times in frenzied knife attack jailed for life after being found guilty of murder

A Hong Kong engineer who murdered his girlfriend by stabbing her 33 times on a bus in 2017 has been jailed for life.

Passing sentence at the High Court on Thursday, Madam Justice Audrey Campbell-Moffat said Kenny Ng Yan-kin posed a “significant risk” to the community, as shown by his “carefully envisaged” attack on Annie Li Sin-heng with a 20cm steel knife he bought specifically for the killing.

While the 26-year-old claimed he had suffered from a host of mental ailments, the judge cited the jury’s guilty verdict last December in finding him a normal man who required no psychiatric attention.

Despite Ng receiving continuous counselling while behind bars, the judge expressed doubt as to whether it would be safe to release him on parole, saying it remained “a matter of question” in the future.

Kenny Ng attacked Annie Li on the upper deck of a Citybus.

PHOTO: Facebook

Last year’s 36-day trial centred on Ng’s frenzied knife attack on his 20-year-old girlfriend on the upper deck of a Citybus route No 118 bus in Siu Sai Wan at about 4pm on Sept 16, 2017.

Li was found with 33 stab wounds on her neck, chest, back and upper limbs, with a 14cm-deep wound completely severing her trachea from her lungs and another cutting off the blood supply to her heart. She was pronounced dead in hospital the same day. Ng admitted the killing, but claimed he had no recollection of the incident and argued he was suffering at the time from major depressive disorder and paranoid personality disorder.

The defence said the conditions would substantially impair his mental responsibility for the killing, and the murder charge should be reduced to manslaughter by reason of diminished capacity.

But a jury of five women and two men returned a unanimous verdict against Ng after about six hours of deliberation on December 8.

Ng was described in court as a manipulative person who would grow jealous and worry his girlfriend would meet other men and become unfaithful.

The pair’s 11-month relationship, albeit volatile, had had times of revival, with Ng at one point meeting Li’s parents.

But that did not last long, as Li broke up with Ng following three days of arguments in September 2017 over whether she should attend orientation camps at Polytechnic University.

Kenny Ng was sentenced at the High Court on Thursday.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Ng testified that on the day of the killing, Li had told him he could not accompany her to work. The last thing he claimed he remembered was taking a taxi to where she lived.

But security camera footage showed Ng entering a shopping centre near Li’s building to buy the knife and following her onto the double-decker bus. He was then seen pulling the knife out of his backpack and stabbing Li, before smashing a window and jumping from the upper deck when the bus stopped at Chai Wan Road.

In her sentencing remarks, Campbell-Moffat noted the defendant had deliberately removed the knife’s plastic container so that he could carry out the attack efficiently.

“It was a premeditated act,” the judge said. “It was in that position you could fluidly take it out in order to stab her. We saw that on the video. It must have been very carefully envisaged.

“There is no explanation for what you did. You are a significant risk to the community and there is, as you know, only one sentence the court can pass in case of murder, that is life imprisonment.”

Defence lawyer Duncan Percy said Ng’s parents, who had “struggled all through their lives to achieve the best for their children”, had been devastated by the incident.

In his letter to the court, Ng’s father apologised to the victim and her family, adding his wife had repeatedly blamed herself for what had happened. He acknowledged, however, that his son needed to take responsibility for what he had done.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.