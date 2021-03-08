Hong Kong military heritage researchers dismayed to find World War II relics in state of neglect

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong have called on the government to do more to preserve World War II relics after finding a cluster of Japanese fortifications neglected and exposed to damage in the New Territories.

The trench system with 14 pillboxes is on a 120-metre knoll in Luk Keng.

To reach the hilltop site on the fringe of Pat Sin Leng Country Park, hikers need to climb a long set of stairs with scenic views of the Starling Inlet and Shenzhen in the distance. Overgrown vegetation covers the pillboxes, some parts of which have been damaged by passers-by.

Professor Lawrence Lai Wai-chung, an expert in urban planning from HKU’s real estate and construction department, said this was the most well-preserved Japanese defensive installation in the city.

Professor Lawrence Lai said the group of bunkers was the most well-preserved Japanese defensive installation in the city.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Although there is a bigger Japanese base on the Sai Kung Peninsula, all the pillboxes there were destroyed.

“So this place is very spectacular,” he said.

Military pillboxes are concrete shelters for one or more soldiers, with small openings from which guns are fired.

The HKU team, which has been studying military structures for more than 10 years, believes the Luk Keng pillboxes were used to suppress local resistance, disrupt communication among anti-Japanese forces, and control food supply during the war years.

The large trench system connects 14 pillboxes.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

They said the defensive system was likely to have been built after the Japanese army carried out a raid on the Hong Kong and Kowloon branch of the East River Column, an anti-Japanese guerilla group put together by the Chinese Communist Party, in March 1943 at nearby Nam Chung village.

The Japanese occupied Hong Kong from 1941 to 1945 during the second world war.

Seven of the Luk Keng pillboxes are connected by a system of communication trenches, while the others further downhill are smaller and can only accommodate one soldier.

The cluster is the latest site mapped out by Lai’s team, which has also looked at more than 90 pillboxes along the Gin Drinker’s Line – stretching from Kwai Chung in the west to Port Shelter, Sai Kung, in the east – and about 60 more on Hong Kong Island.

Under Hong Kong’s system for rating historic buildings, the Luk Keng structures were given a grade two rating in 2009. But Lai said the system is too narrow, focusing on individual structures instead of assessing an entire site.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He said the site had potential as a tourist attraction, and suggested sprucing up the area and adding safety features, footpaths and signage.

“It is in a state of wilderness, attractive to some enthusiasts, but not accessible to the general public. People should enjoy this place as a scenic spot and also as a historical and cultural site,” Lai said.

The area is managed by the Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department, which oversees the city’s country parks.

Historian Tim Ko Tim-keung, who has been researching Hong Kong’s historic military sites since the 1990s, said the Luk Keng pillboxes have good educational potential and deserve to be conserved.

“They’re quite rare and intact. It’s amazing that they survived at all,” he said.

A former Antiquities Advisory Board (AAB) member, Ko said architectural merit is often prized over historical value when it comes to grading old buildings.

A cistern, believed to have been used as a toilet, is among the well-preserved features of the Japanese defensive fortifications.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“The structure can be touched and seen, but history is far more complicated. It’s the soul of the place,” he said. “Pillboxes and other military sites are not beautiful or spectacular, because their purpose was for defence. That may be why they’re overlooked.”

But Professor Anthony Siu Kwok-kin, a member of the expert panel that proposes grading to the AAB, said the group looked at different criteria when assessing buildings, including historical value, architectural merit, social value and local interest.

“The AAB will reassess a site if there is a new discovery. There is no need to look at the Luk Keng pillboxes again because nothing has changed, so it would receive the same grading,” said Siu, a Hong Kong history expert.

More than 1,800 buildings in Hong Kong have been graded so far. Three blocks of the old Lei Yue Mun barracks, which fell to the Japanese in the 1941 Battle of Hong Kong, have been declared monuments for permanent preservation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.