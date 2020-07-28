Hong Kong MMA star on MTR face mask stunt 'had enough of coronavirus'

ONE Championship MMA star Alain Ngalani is fed up not being able to showcase his martial arts skills inside the ring. That's why he took a stand against people in Hong Kong not wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in a video which has gone viral on social media.

The Panther used all of his trademark agility and flexibility this month to prevent an unmasked passenger on Hong Kong's MTR system from sitting down, by doing the splits on a row of seats - all while casually not taking his eyes off the book he is reading.

The 45-year-old originally posted the video on Instagram and it has racked up over 7.7 million views on Twitter, largely thanks to a retweet from New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The American wrote: "We appreciate the commitment to social distancing and the flexibility! Wear a mask."

"I've had enough of not working, of not competing and not travelling. I hope we can get this over with," Hong Kong's Ngalani told SCMP MMA.

The four-time Muay Thai champion's Impakt gym in Central district has been shut down for the second time this year as Hong Kong gets hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

A record 145 new cases on Monday has triggered the toughest preventive measures in the city yet. Wearing face masks on public transport and outdoors will be made mandatory from Wednesday, with public gatherings tightened from four to two people and no dining inside restaurants.

Ngalani admitted he was surprised how popular his video has become, with outlets around the world picking it up, but explained he simply wanted to do his part in the fight against the pandemic.

"It's crazy. I wasn't expecting it. I just posted it on my IG [Instagram], in the next hour or two my IG couldn't stop blowing up, my phone couldn't stop blowing up. It's amazing," he said.

"At first it's something I thought about doing when I was on the MTR, and I had an opportunity because someone came and was not wearing a mask. I thought, 'How can I do that but not in a scary way?' Something that's me, but something that's funny. Normally I can do that. I could do a splits on the chair to block someone from sitting close to me if he's not wearing a mask. I thought, 'OK, I perform the scene without scaring everyone'."

Alain Ngalani knocks out Hideki Sekine in 11 seconds. PHOTO: ONE Championship

With his gym closed and no access to his team, Ngalani (4-5 in MMA) - who holds the fastest knockout in ONE's heavyweight history at 11 seconds - has been training daily in the park to maintain his fitness.

His workouts include circuit training, running, skipping and pad work, as well as bodyweight exercises such as sit-ups, push-ups and pull-ups.

"We're going in Hong Kong through the third phase. I think just like me, a lot of people have had enough of this coronavirus," he said.

"We have to do our part to be sensible and to be cautious. One of the first things to do is to wear a mask to protect ourselves and people around us, so I'm doing my part sending that message.

"Right now, time is crucial. Safety is important. So I'm just reminding people to be aware of their surroundings."

ONE Championship returns to action on Friday with No Surrender in Bangkok.

Alain Ngalani celebrates with his trademark salute. PHOTO: ONE Championship

It will be the Asian martial arts organisation's first card since February 28's King of the Jungle behind closed doors in Singapore - and it's going to be bittersweet watching for Ngalani, who had been lined up for a "dream fight" against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort before the pandemic outbreak.

"Already just thinking about it, seeing the advertisements about the event, I feel very emotional, because I want to be in the ring, then I see some of my colleagues will be stepping in," he said.

"We are all used to doing that, that's what we do. Everyone wants to get back. I understand Chatri [Sityodtong, CEO of ONE] and his team have their plate full trying to decide who's going to step in first or not.

"I've been training in the way I can, getting ready mentally for a good comeback, and to close the year with a fight with Vitor Belfort. And now we are on the lockdown again. I really hope that we're gonna fight sometime this year but things are very difficult. I don't know any more. One has to be hopeful that we're gonna see the end of this. So I stay positive. But even if I have to wait until next year, I'm waiting and I'm keen. This Vitor Belfort fight has to happen."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.