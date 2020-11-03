Hong Kong motorcycle-riding gang threatens $70k robbery victim with stun gun and knives

Four motorcycle-riding assailants brandishing a stun gun and knives robbed a 39-year-old man of about HK$400,000 (S$70,400) in northern Hong Kong early on Tuesday.

A citywide police hunt is under way for the group, which launched its attack near the outdoor car park of Mai Po Lung Road in Lok Ma Chau. Police were called to the scene in Mai Po Lung Tsuen by the victim shortly before 4.30am.

“Initial investigation showed the man was robbed of about HK$400,000 when four robbers [wearing motorcycle helmets] threatened him with a stun gun and knives,” a police spokeswoman said.

The attack was launched on Mai Po Lung Road in Lok Ma Chau.

PHOTO: Google Map

She said the four male robbers fled on two motorbikes before officers arrived. Police mounted a search, but no arrests were made. The spokeswoman said the victim was unhurt.

Detectives from the criminal investigation unit of the Border police district are handling the incident.

In Hong Kong, stun guns are classified as firearms, and possession of one without a licence in the city carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Between January and August this year, police handled 214 reports of robbery across the city, up 193 per cent from 73 cases in the same period last year.

According to official statistics, the number of reported crimes rose by 24.7 per cent to 42,526 in the first eight months of this year from the same period in 2019.

The force attributed the surge to a sharp rise in the number of deception cases, which rose to 10,534 from 5,234.

Among the reports of deception, incidents of online shopping fraud – including people being scammed while trying to buy masks in the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis – have more than tripled to 4,950 in the first eight months of 2020 compared with 1,415 in the equivalent stretch last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.