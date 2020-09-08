Hong Kong motorist drives himself to hospital after being shot in chest

A motorist who was shot in the chest while stopped at traffic lights early on Tuesday drove himself to a hospital for treatment, Hong Kong police said.

The 45-year-old, surnamed Yim, reportedly caused three taxis to crash while on his way to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. No one was injured in the traffic accidents.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight, when Yim stopped his car at traffic lights on Austin Road near Jordan. A motorcyclist then pulled up next to him and shot him.

A 45-year-old was the victim of a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday. He was able to drive himself to hospital, but reportedly crashed into three taxis on his way. PHOTO: RTHK

The victim then drove himself to the hospital, and was able to get out of his car, police said. He was treated overnight, but his condition remains unknown.

After the incident, police searched an area of Austin Road near Canton Road and found a bullet case. Officers were searching for the gunman, and are treating the case as attempted murder.

More to follow …

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.