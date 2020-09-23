Hong Kong motorist killed after being thrown from car as it slammed into highway barrier

A motorist was thrown from his car as it slammed into a concrete barrier on a Hong Kong highway on Tuesday, later dying in hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicated the 35-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred on Tsing Sha Highway near the entrance of Eagle’s Nest Tunnel in Cheung Sha Wan at about 5.05am, according to a police source.

His female passenger, 32, was trapped in the front seat of the Honda Type R and had to be freed by firefighters.

The accident occurred near the entrance of the Eagle’s Nest Tunnel in Cheung Sha Wan. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“She suffered a minor neck injury and was taken conscious to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said.

According to police, the car slammed into the concrete barrier as it was heading in the direction of Sha Tin.

“The driver is thought to have been thrown from the vehicle by the impact of the collision,” the source said.

The car continued to move forward for dozens of metres before finally coming to a stop. Debris from the vehicle, including its bumper, was found scattered along the highway.

The spokesman said a passing motorist called police after finding the victim lying on the carriageway.

Suffering serious head injuries, the driver was taken unconscious to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok, where he died before 6am.

The source said officers were checking CCTV footage to gather evidence and investigating whether the car was travelling over the 70km/h (43mph) speed limit at the time of the incident.

According to police, the site was not an accident black spot. Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are handling.

It was the city’s second fatal traffic accident in two days. On Sunday, a 28-year-old cyclist died following a collision between his bicycle and a truck on Route Twisk in Tsuen Wan.

Police figures showed 75 people had died in 74 road traffic accidents across the city in the first eight months of the year. In 2019, 113 people died in 107 traffic accidents.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.