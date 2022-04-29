Hong Kong Observatory issues earliest 'very hot weather' warning since introducing system 22 years ago

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued its earliest “very hot weather” warning since introducing the system 22 years ago.

The warning was sent by the forecaster at 6.45am on Friday (April 29), meaning the weather will be extremely hot in the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hit 33 degrees Celsius or above.

The mercury also hit a record-breaking temperature on Friday for the month of April. At Hong Kong Wetland Park, in the city’s northwest, the maximum temperature stood at 35.9 degrees as of 1.40pm.

The alert was the first of its kind this year, and the first issued in April after the Observatory began to use the signal in May 2000.

Residents are urged to remain alert to the dangers of heatstroke.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post The earliest previous warning was issued on May 3, 2018.

The alert reminds the public to stay vigilant to potential heatstroke, heat exhaustion and sunburn. Symptoms included dizziness, headache, nausea, shortness of breath and confusion, the Observatory warned on its website.

“When engaged in outdoor work or activities, drink more water and avoid overexertion,” it said. “If not feeling well, take a rest in the shade or cooler place as soon as possible. Perform outdoor activities in the morning or late afternoon.”

Hong Kong recorded the warmest year on record in 2021, with 54 very hot days and 61 hot nights, meaning the daily minimum temperature was equal to or higher than 28 degrees.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.