Hong Kong pet shop worker may have 'caught Covid-19 from imported hamsters'

Health authorities have found evidence for the first time in Hong Kong of possible animal-to-human coronavirus transmission at a pet shop where a worker was confirmed as the first untraceable Delta infection in three months, after multiple hamsters tested positive, the Post has learned.

Officials, however, are still ascertaining the route of transmission and will give more details of their investigations at a press briefing on Tuesday (Jan 18) afternoon.

The Delta infection was first reported on Sunday and involves a 23-year-old woman who worked at the Little Boss pet shop in Causeway Bay.

A source said the current evidence suggested it could be the first coronavirus transmission from animals to humans in Hong Kong.

"Genome sequencing [done on the worker's virus sample] found that the genome type was the one circulating in Europe and Pakistan," the source said. "There is a chance [of infection] through hamsters imported from the Netherlands, which also had that genome type [found on the worker].

"That's why it's very likely that the transmission this time is from animals to humans."

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor warned of possible risks of a community outbreak of Covid-19 arising from the Delta case and a cluster linked to a Yau Ma Tei quarantine hotel.

Lam said it was a concern that the employee was confirmed as infected with Delta. Cases of the Omicron variant have also been recorded, including a woman who stayed at the Yau Ma Tei hotel and is suspected to have infected nine others.

"We are worried that there could be the risk of two variants spreading simultaneously. The risk of this pet shop is that it involves animals, and it has more than 10 branches across Hong Kong," she said ahead of the weekly meeting of her de facto cabinet, the Executive Council.

"We did a lot of work about animals on Monday, and it seems worrying. I am hoping that today, the food and health minister and the director of agriculture, fisheries and conservation will explain what the latest findings on the pet shop are."

As of Monday, the city's overall Covid-19 tally stood at 13,048 cases, with 213 related deaths.

Of the fewer than 20 people who tested preliminary-positive, nine were believed to have been infected by a woman who tested positive five days after completing her hotel quarantine following her arrival from Pakistan.

Of the nine, five involved the woman's family members living at Tai Hang Tung Estate in Sham Shui Po where she returned on Jan 10. The other four were friends she had visited at Po Wah Court in Cheung Sha Wan after her quarantine ended at the Silka Seaview Hotel Hong Kong.

Authorities on Sunday revealed that poor ventilation in hotel rooms could have resulted in cross infections on floors four and 12. Another person in an adjacent room was earlier identified as infected, raising the possibility the cases were linked.

The chief executive on Tuesday also dismissed suggestions for her administration to adopt mainland China-style universal testing.

Lam said the government had not yet completed investigations into whether airline Cathay Pacific had abused quarantine exemptions for cargo staff and the conduct of officials who attended an infamous birthday party on Jan 3.

"I can guarantee that these probes will not be left unsettled. Society needs to know the truth, and I need to be fair to the corporation and my colleagues as well," she said.

She said three senior officials, including Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying-wai, were allowed to leave a quarantine camp on Monday after the mandatory length of stay was eased.

"But I have asked them to use their own leave for home isolation during which they have to conduct coronavirus tests," Lam said. "They can only resume duties as early as Jan 24 [if the tests are negative]."

Fourteen senior officials and 20 lawmakers attended the birthday banquet in Wan Chai on Jan 3, along with 221 guests, where they were exposed to at least two coronavirus patients. Eleven officials who did not need to be quarantined were told not to leave home, except for mandatory testing.

The bash at Spanish restaurant Reserva Iberica in Wan Chai was hosted by Witman Hung Wai-man, a delegate to China's legislature and principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority. Lam ordered an investigation on Jan 7 into the conduct of officials who attended.

Last Friday, the government extended stricter social-distancing measures including a ban on evening dine-in services for another two weeks while throwing a HK$3.57 billion (S$617.8 million) lifeline to struggling businesses through its anti-epidemic fund.

Asked on Tuesday whether the government could spend more to help the unemployed and low-income workers, Lam said while the fund had offered more than HK$6 billion to help businesses early last year, the situation was much more difficult then.

"At that time, we banned dining-in for at least one to two months, and some premises were ordered to close for more than 100 days," she said.

Lam said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had been consulting various sectors on ways to alleviate people's hardship, and that she would advise him on the issue too.

