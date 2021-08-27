Hong Kong police arrest 2 in connection with death of man involved in bare-knuckle triad showdown

Hong Kong police have arrested two suspected triad members in connection with the murder of another reputed gangster, who died earlier this month from wounds sustained in a bare-knuckle showdown with a group of nine men in June.

One of the two suspects, aged 21, was tracked by detectives to a hotel room in Hung Hom on Tuesday (Aug 24) evening.

His 23-year-old girlfriend, who was also in the room, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The other man, aged 28, was taken away by officers from his village house in Yuen Long around the same time.

Both suspects, believed to be members of the Wo Shing Wo triad, were arrested on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old man who died on Aug 4 after spending weeks in hospital.

A force insider said police were still searching for the female leader of the Wo Shing Wo triad faction and six of her underlings in connection with the murder.

"The investigation suggested the woman did not take part in the fight, but she called in her followers to fight with the victim," the source said, adding that the woman's gang was involved in illegal gambling and loan sharking in the Kowloon West region.

The two men were charged with murder on Thursday afternoon and are expected to appear before Kowloon City Court on Friday.

The woman was still being held for questioning as of Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a suspected Wo On Lok triad member, had been helping the Wo Shing Wo gang-run their illegal gambling and debt collection business but was accused of stealing about HK$1 million (S$173,870) in proceeds.

Two of the suspects arrested this week are expected to appear in Kowloon City Court on Friday. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Nora Tam

In the early hours of June 26, he met the gang in a flat in a Tai Kok Tsui commercial building in an attempt to settle the monetary dispute.

The flat was rented by the victim as space for working out, including boxing with friends.

Another source said the victim was granted the chance of a "free fight" to settle the alleged theft.

Under the arrangement, the man would have been able to walk free if he could beat the nine gang members one by one.

About an hour later, after defeating eight of the men, the victim finally succumbed to the blows and fell unconscious while fighting the ninth, but was not taken to hospital immediately.

Surveillance camera footage showed the victim was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei by taxi at about 9.30am that day.

The case was reclassified as murder when he died in hospital on Aug 4.

Police believed the industrial unit where the brawl took place had been cleaned, as no blood stains were found and it smelled of antiseptic.

The victim was not taken to hospital until hours after being knocked unconscious in the brawl. PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Winson Wong

On June 29 and 30, two men were arrested in connection with the case. One was charged with a single count of wounding with intent.

His case was mentioned at Kowloon City Court on July 3, and he was remanded in custody.

According to official statistics, police handled 810 reports of triad-related crimes in the first six months of 2021, up 8.3 per cent from 748 in the same period the year before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.