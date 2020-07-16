Hong Kong police arrest 2 suspected triad members in connection with assault on McDonald's manager over refusal to wear mask

Two suspected triad members have been arrested in connection with an attack on a McDonald’s manager over one’s refusal to put on a mask, police said on Thursday.

The men, believed to be members of Wo Shing Wo triad, included the 25-year-old suspected of assaulting the manager of the fast-food chain’s Tuen Mun outlet in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 26-year-old was also picked up, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three, after the suspected assailant’s 27-year-old brother was held on Tuesday.

Police were still hunting for the attacker’s girlfriend, who was present during the assault at the Shan King Estate shopping centre shortly before 4am.

In a video of the incident, which has since gone viral, a man can be seen running behind the counter and punching the 29-year-old manager during the dispute.

The footage shows the man falling to the floor as his assailant continues to attack and kick him. The attacker then fled with his girlfriend in a delivery van before officers arrived.

According to police, the main suspect was caught at Shan King Estate at 8.30pm on Wednesday.

About an hour later, the 26-year-old was found in a delivery van when it was stopped by officers in the same district.

Police said the van was the getaway vehicle used in Tuesday’s attack, and the 26-year-old had been driving it at the time of the incident.

Chief Inspector Mo Siu-hei said the van was owned by the older brother of the alleged assailant.

He said two of the three men, aged 26 and 27, had been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Mo appealed to the public to “comply with public health regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Around 11 am on Thursday, the 25-year-old, who was hooded and handcuffed, was in an unmarked police car being driven into Tuen Mun Police Station, where he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.