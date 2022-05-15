Hong Kong police arrest BMW driver after online video shows car mounting central divider, driving against traffic direction

Hong Kong police have arrested a motorist after an online video emerged showing a BMW car mounting a central divider and driving against the direction of traffic.

According to the force, the 57-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after he was picked up in Ngau Tau Kok on Friday morning.

The man was released on bail, pending further investigation. He must report back to police in mid-June.

Officers from the Kowloon East traffic unit launched an investigation after dashcam footage began circulating online.

The incident took place at a road junction outside Choi Wan Estate in Choi Hung at 4.20pm on Saturday.

According to police, the driver lost control of the car while turning left from Clear Water Bay Road into southbound New Clear Water Bay Road.

“The car crashed into a central divider and mounted over the concrete divider, driving into northbound New Clear Water Bay Road [against traffic] and then making a U-turn to leave,” the force said on Friday.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

Police stressed that the reckless and dangerous driving had endangered the safety of other road users, adding that the driver could face a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$25,000 (US$3,185) fine.

The force said it would continue to step up law enforcement to crack down on serious traffic violations across the city to ensure smooth roads and protect the safety of road users.

In the first three months of this year, 21 people died, 179 others suffered serious injuries and another 2,183 sustained minor injuries in 2,864 road traffic accidents across the city.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.