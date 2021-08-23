Hong Kong police arrest cabby after taxi rams into pedestrians, killing 2 and injuring 7

A 63-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after a Hong Kong taxi driver slammed into a pedestrian island filled with people crossing a street in Tai Po on Sunday (Aug 22).

The woman died at 7.05am on Monday at Tuen Mun Hospital ICU, where she had been transferred in the evening following the crash, a hospital spokesman said. She was the incident's second fatality.

The crash on Kwong Fuk Road took place shortly after 11am on Sunday, near a busy area frequented by residents shopping for groceries.

A 59-year-old man was certified dead at the scene. The other eight victims - aged between four and 70 years old - were initially sent to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui, Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po and Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Among those injured in the collision were a four-year-old boy and a pregnant woman. One man remains in a critical condition at Prince of Wales Hospital.

Three of the victims had been discharged as of Sunday evening.

Dashcam footage of the lead-up to the accident showed dozens of people entering the pedestrian crossing after the traffic light turned red. An oncoming taxi then veered into the opposite lane to overtake another cab, only to slam into the crowd that was passing through the pedestrian island.

Videos showed unconscious victims lying on the ground alongside a smashed traffic light and metal fencing ripped from the pedestrian island.

Acting chief police inspector Tsang Ka Chun, from the traffic unit of the New Territories North Regional Police Headquarters, confirmed on Sunday that the driver had run the red light and said the 63-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.