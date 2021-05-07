Hong Kong police arrest dim sum restaurant employee accused of molesting at least 10 schoolgirls in 2 days

Police have arrested a Hong Kong dim sum restaurant worker accused of indecently assaulting at least 10 teenage schoolgirls over a two-day period in the city’s Sau Mau Ping area.

The arrest of the 22-year-old man came on Thursday (May 6), about 24 hours after police were first notified by a school about the assault of two students aged 15 and 16. A police source said the other victims had attended the same school.

The two schoolmates did not immediately call police after the alleged molestation on a footbridge in Shun Tin Estate on Wednesday.

Inspector Tam Lok Yan of the Sau Mau Ping criminal investigation unit said their cases came to light after they told their parents and teachers about the attacks and the school’s liaison officer then contacted police. The other eight cases were uncovered during the investigation that followed.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect preyed on girls in school dresses in Shun Tin Estate and [the nearby] Sau Mau Ping shopping centre,” she said.

She said the suspect struck after school and would typically follow his targets for a short distance before touching his victims on the thigh or elsewhere on their bodies.

After checking security camera footage, officers made the arrest on Thursday, also seizing clothes and a pair of shoes he was said to be wearing at the time of the attacks.

A handout photo. Hong Kong police display items of clothing seized during their arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of indecent assault.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Tam said the investigation showed the suspect had indecently assaulted at least 10 girls since the first known attack on Tuesday.

The inspector also appealed for other victims to come forward and contact officers on 3661 6250.

“Police do not tolerate illegal acts by anyone, and officers will spare no effort to track them down,” she stressed.

As of midday on Friday, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

In 2020, police handled 682 reports of indecent assault across the city, down 30.5 per cent from 982 the year before.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.