Hong Kong police arrest suspect in 2011 triad killing after years in hiding

A Hong Kong man wanted by police over the killing of a suspected triad member in 2011 was arrested in a routine stop and search on a North Point street after nearly nine years in hiding, according to the force.

The man, now 30, had been sought in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old male victim that took place in Tuen Mun in December of 2011. The killing was believed to have been sparked by a dispute between two triad gangs.

“On Tuesday, police stopped and searched a suspicious man in North Point and found that he is one of the suspects of the murder case,” the force said in a statement.