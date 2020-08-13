Hong Kong police arrest suspect in 2011 triad killing after years in hiding

A Hong Kong man wanted by police over the killing of a suspected triad member in 2011 was arrested in a routine stop and search on a North Point street after nearly nine years in hiding, according to the force.
The man, now 30, had been sought in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old male victim that took place in Tuen Mun in December of 2011. The killing was believed to have been sparked by a dispute between two triad gangs.
“On Tuesday, police stopped and searched a suspicious man in North Point and found that he is one of the suspects of the murder case,” the force said in a statement.
As of Wednesday morning, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit are handling the case.
According to police, in the small hours of the morning on December 5, 2011, three assailants jumped out of a car and attacked the 18-year-old victim with knives on San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun.
After the attack, the trio were picked up by another vehicle, which fled the scene before officers were called in. The victim ultimately died in Tuen Mun Hospital.
Between December 2011 and October 2017, police arrested 13 men in connection with the killing, at least two of whom were later convicted.
One 17-year-old male suspect arrested soon after the attack was convicted of manslaughter at the High Court in 2013 and sentenced to six years in jail. Another 19-year-old male suspect was charged with one count of murder in 2013, and sentenced at the High Court to life in prison the following year.
Police said the New Territories regional crime unit were investigating following Tuesday’s arrest.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.