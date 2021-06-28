Hong Kong police deny groups' application for July 1 rally against 'political suppression'

Hong Kong police have cited the pandemic as grounds for barring three groups from organising a march on July 1 to call for resistance against "political suppression, and the release of all political prisoners".

The three activist groups - the League of Social Democrats, Tin Shui Wai Connection and Save Lantau Alliance - applied to the force on Friday for approval to hold the march, which would have coincided with the 24th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China in 1997. The day will also mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.

The groups' application was an attempt to resurrect the annual march after its usual organiser, the Civil Human Rights Front, revealed it would not be hosting the July 1 event for the first time since 2003 following the jailing of its convenor and a police investigation into the legality of its very existence.

Police issued objection letters to the three groups on Monday at noon banning the rally, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus as social-distancing rules were still in force.

On Saturday, newly appointed police chief Raymond Siu Chak-yee had said that officers would assess the risk of any gathering based on national security concerns, the civil rights of the applicants, and public safety and order.

In the objection letter, police said public processions remained a "high-risk activity" that "posed a great threat to the health and lives of the general public, endangering public safety and affecting the rights of others".

Protesters take part in 2019’s July 1 march, which coincided with the early days of that year’s social unrest.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Eddie Tse Sai Kit, of Save Lantau Alliance - formed in 2014 to oppose the government's plans for a mass land-reclamation project - told the Post that the organisers had promised to ensure people marched in groups of no more than four spaced at least 1.5 metres apart, in compliance with social-distancing rules.

But in rejecting the proposal, the force said it had "reasons to believe" the measures would not "safeguard public order, safety, and others' rights and freedom".

Tse, however, pledged to appeal the decision, saying: "The government has already relaxed the number of people allowed to gather indoors. Why not outdoors?"

He also pointed to the recent promotion of former secretary for security John Lee Ka Chiu to Hong Kong's No 2 position, and ex-police commissioner Chris Tang Ping Keung's selection to take his place.

Describing both as law-and-order hardliners, Tse said: "Why is the government so scared of letting people voice their concerns on the streets?"

Every year, the July 1 march has coincided with the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, but this year will be the first time most high-ranking local officials will be out of the city for the occasion.

Most, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor, will be in Beijing to celebrate the Communist Party's centenary.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.