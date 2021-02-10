Hong Kong police foil suspected Lunar New Year bomb attack by anti-government radicals

Hong Kong police believe they have foiled a “bloody” Lunar New Year bomb attack by anti-government radicals after arresting two men, and seizing 23.5kg of explosive substances as well as a variety of weapons.

Officers suspected the pair, a 42-year-old computer programmer and 62-year-old renovation worker, were involved in planning a bomb attack on crowded areas of the city for the coming holiday.

The two men were detained on Monday by members of the organised crime and triad bureau acting on intelligence received last month about a potential attack before, during, or after the holiday, which begins on Friday.

Officers think the suspects obtained the explosives through others involved in the anti-government protests in 2019, and Senior Superintendent Ho Chun Tung said he believed the operation had broken up “a violent gang”.

He also said officers were concerned about a rise in cases related to explosives as there had been at least 16 such reports between July 2019 and July last year.

“Our investigation began in January after police received intelligence about someone planning to supply explosive substances to some local violent radicals for the purpose of a bloody protest,” he said.

“Their aim was to undermine the rule of law, the economy and people’s livelihood, in a conspiracy to cause significant damage in Hong Kong, especially before or after the holidays, when extensive impact could be caused in crowded areas.”

The younger man was arrested near a Fanling flat owned by the 62-year-old renovation worker, who was also arrested.

During the operation, officers found potassium nitrate and what they believed to be magnesium, along with firecrackers, three remote controls, and two electronic scales, in hand luggage the younger suspect took from the flat. Inside the unit, they found four walkie-talkies, materials including papers with political slogans, two stun guns, eight expandable batons, and bows and arrows.

Ho said they also found gas masks along with filters, and several sets of body armour in a nylon bag the programmer was carrying when he was arrested.

Similar items were also found in a Sha Tin flat linked to the younger suspect, his work address in Sheung Wan, and an empty dentist’s clinic in Chai Wan.

“Upon initial examination, officers from the explosive ordnance disposal bureau believed these substances could achieve an explosion if they were being mixed,” Ho said.

“But it is so far unclear about the damage that these substances could have done, as they had not been assembled into explosive devices.”

A variety of weapons including bows and arrows were seized during the operation.

PHOTO: Facebook

The two men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives, possession of arms and ammunition without a licence, and possession of offensive weapons.

While the men did not have any political affiliations that officers could find, Ho said police were investigating whether other suspects were linked to the case.

“From our investigation and intelligence, we think that they [the two arrested] might have some connections in order to get hold of these explosives,” he said. “And these suspects that we have in mind, they [were] somehow related or were involved in the rioting last year and the year before.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.