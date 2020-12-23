Hong Kong police hunt gang after ex-village head killed in knife attack

A former Hong Kong village head was killed in an apparently well-organised knife attack at a tombstone factory in the New Territories on Tuesday (Dec 22), sparking a citywide manhunt for the gang involved.

Detectives were also investigating whether the gang used a GPS tracker to find the location of the victim, Pang Yuk-wang, 57, before sending four perpetrators to launch the 10-second attack.

A police source said security camera footage showed a man, dressed in black, removing an item from the bottom of the victim’s car as the four culprits ran out of the factory’s office after the attack. Pang’s car was parked in front of the attackers’ vehicle.

“It’s possible the man was part of the gang. We suspect he removed a GPS tracking device from the victim’s vehicle,” the source said, adding that further investigations were needed to confirm this.

Police were called at about 11.47am as the attack took place on Wo Hing Road outside Wo Hop Shek village in Fanling.

Footage showed the gang arriving at the factory in a black seven-seater vehicle, with four men, wearing surgical masks and black clothing, jumping out and rushing into the office. One of them tripped outside.

Pang was working in the factory, which he was running, at the time of the attack, police said.

Shortly after entering the factory, the gang ran out and sped off in their vehicle, driven by a fifth suspect.

The man thought to have removed a tracking device ran off in a different direction.

“Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood,” a police spokesman said.

Pang was taken to North District Hospital, where he was certified dead shortly after 12.30pm.

The assailants were thought to be aged between 20 and 30. One of the callers who raised the alarm told police the attackers were carrying axes and knives.

Police mounted a search, but no arrests were made.

Pang was the Wo Hop Shek village representative from 2015 to 2019. The Post has learned he was the victim of two assault cases over the past two years.

In a press briefing on Tuesday night, Chief Inspector Jonathan Kwan Chun-hin of the New Territories North regional crime unit said the victim was working in the factory, which he had taken charge of, at the time of the attack that lasted for about 10 seconds.

The victim’s personal background and whether the attack involved triad gangs would be directions for investigation, Kwan said, adding that Pang’s main business was carving tombstones in cemeteries nearby but investigators needed to examine whether he also provided other funeral services.

“Police are launching a multidirectional investigation, which will include the deceased’s personal background, possible business disputes, land interests and human relationship issues.”

Asked whether the attack involved the use of GPS devices, Kwan said police had yet to look further into it.

Kwan urged anyone with information to call investigators at 3661 3360.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.