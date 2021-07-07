Hong Kong police hunting 3 assailants who knifed man in Sham Shui Po

Hong Kong anti-triad police are searching for three assailants who knifed a 51-year-old man in Sham Shui Po before fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz around daybreak on Wednesday (July 7).

The victim suffered deep cuts to both legs in the attack, which took place outside a sauna on Nam Cheong Street shortly before 6am.

“The man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he later lost consciousness,” police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung (pictured) after the knife attack.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

According to the force, the man and his girlfriend, 27, were waiting for a taxi outside the sauna when two men jumped out of the Mercedes and attacked him. The car was driven by a third man.

The attack only lasted about 10 seconds, and the assailants escaped before police arrived. Officers mounted a search, but no arrests were made.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend was unhurt in the incident.

According to a source, the victim in the attack was a suspected triad member, and was believed to have been active in Wong Tai Sin.

Officers from the Sham Shui Po district anti-triad squad are handling the case, which has been classified as a wounding.

Separately, a 39-year-old man was clubbed in the head with wooden rods during a monetary dispute with a group of four near a bus terminal in Kik Yeung Road, Yuen Long, at about 6.45am.

The group – three men and one woman – also fled before police arrived. The victim suffered injuries to the head and mouth, and was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are handling the case.

In the first three months of this year, police handled 189 reports of wounding across the city, a 35 per cent drop from 292 cases in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.