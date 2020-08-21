Hong Kong police launch probe as teen sex clips and images circulate online

Hong Kong police have launched an investigation after explicit footage and images of several teenagers having sex or posing half-naked, including some in school uniform, were distributed online.

Several video clips showing teenage boys and girls having sexual intercourse or performing other sex acts have circulated online since Wednesday. There were also at least dozens of photos of a different girl wearing a secondary school uniform flashing her body parts.

Some of those in the footage, which appeared to have been filmed in at least one flat, were also wearing school uniforms.

Police said they were investigating the matter after receiving a complaint about the publication of inappropriate video clips and photographs involving children.

“The cyber world is not a virtual space not bound by the law. Under the existing laws, most of the ordinances targeting crime prevention in the real world will also apply online,” a police spokesman said.

Upon conviction, the maximum penalty for publication of child pornography is a fine of HK$2 million (S$350,000) and imprisonment for eight years, while possession of such material is liable to a fine of up to HK$1 million and five years’ jail.

Any man who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 is liable to imprisonment for five years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.