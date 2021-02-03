Hong Kong police officer fires gun to stop car from running him over

A police officer fired his gun in an attempt to stop a car from running him over in northern Hong Kong shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police Tactical Unit officers were signalling to the car to stop so a search could be conducted on a road off Heng Tai House in Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po at about 11.55pm. When the driver refused to stop and drove towards him, the officer fired a shot.

The car overturned, leaving a woman inside with minor injuries. The condition of the driver next to her was not immediately known.

A police source said it was believed no one had been shot.

Drugs were reportedly picked up at the scene and police believed a deal was taking place before the incident occurred.

Officers are investigating at the scene.

