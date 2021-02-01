Hong Kong police raid fake note workshop, arrest mother-daughter pair

The number of bogus banknotes of various denominations seized in the first 11 months of 2020 rose by 68 per cent year on year to nearly 13,500, up from 8,009 in 2019, according to the latest figures.

Police seized 11,771 counterfeit HK$1,000 (S$172) banknotes between January and November, 2020, up 103 per cent from 5,785 in the whole of 2019.

The number of seized fake HK$500 notes rose by nearly 25 per cent to 1,352 in the first 11 months of 2020, up from 1,082 in 2019. But the seizure of bogus HK$100 notes dropped to 274 over the same period of last year, compared to 1,044 in the previous year.

According to police, the seizure of counterfeit banknotes of other denominations remained in the double digits.

Police warned Hongkongers to be aware of bogus banknotes ahead of Lunar New Year following the discovery of a makeshift counterfeit note workshop in a public housing flat in Fanling.

Officers arrested the flat’s tenant and her daughter, seizing 54 bogus HK$500 banknotes along with unfinished notes and production equipment on Thursday evening.

The arrests were made after police found more than 50 counterfeit banknotes of different denominations had been circulating, mainly in the New Territories, since December.

After examining security camera footage, police identified a 43-year-old woman who was suspected of being linked to five cases of fake note circulation over the past three weeks.

Around 7pm on Thursday (Jan 28), the woman was picked up on Yim Po Fong Street, in Mong Kok. Officers also seized seven counterfeit HK$500 banknotes she had on her.

She was brought back to her Wah Ming Estate flat in Fanling, where her 22-year-old daughter was detained and another 47 bogus HK$500 banknotes were seized, along with equipment such as an inkjet printer, glitter pens and paper-cutting tools.

Police arrested the duo on suspicion of production, circulation and possession of counterfeit banknotes – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

“The seized fake bills were made with an inkjet printer. Glitter pens were used to make security features such as windowed metallic thread on the notes in an attempt to fool people,” Senior Inspector Barry Tang Kwok-hin of the commercial crime bureau said.

Equipment such as an inkjet printer, glitter pens and paper-cutting tools were seized from the Fanling flat.

PHOTO: Facebook

He said the bogus notes were of poor quality and the fakes could be easily distinguished because the bills lacked security features and an embossed feel.

Between Dec 1, 2020, and Friday afternoon, police seized 105 bogus banknotes with a total face value of HK$38,380, as well as 40 unfinished notes with a value of HK$20,000.

The senior inspector said police were investigating whether the duo were linked to other cases.

As of Friday afternoon, the two suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.