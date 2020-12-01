Hong Kong police sports club attacked with 9 petrol bombs, triggering search for 3 suspects

A Hong Kong police sports club was attacked with nine suspected petrol bombs early on Tuesday (Dec 1), causing extensive fire damage to a vehicle and triggering a search for three black-clad suspects.

The force has classified the 1am fire at the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Sham Shui Po as arson after finding what they believed to be fragments of exploded petrol bombs at the scene.

The front of a small truck was destroyed in the car park fire. Police said they were looking for three suspects, dressed in black at the time.

A man was arrested in Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po, on suspicion of possessing an illegal weapon after finding pepper spray on him. Initial investigation revealed the case was not linked to the firebomb attack.

The arson case has been handed over to the Sham Shui Po district crime squad.

The venue in Sai Yeung Choi Street North, which provides outdoor and indoor sports facilities for employees, sits about 300 metres from Mong Kong Police Station.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.