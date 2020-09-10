Hong Kong police swoop on triad after alleged faction leader's shooting

Hong Kong police made more than two dozen arrests on the first day of a crackdown on the Wo Shing Wo triad on Tuesday night, a bid to stem potential revenge attacks following the shooting of one of the gang’s suspected leaders by a motorcycle hitman, a source said.

Thirteen of the 26 rounded up were taken into custody during a raid on an unlicensed pub in Tsim Sha Tsui shortly before midnight, where police seized HK$180,000 (S$32,800) in cash, illegal drugs worth HK$99,000 and some packaging equipment.

According to the force, the 13 suspects – eight men and five women – were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs, as well as selling alcohol without a licence or drinking liquor on unlicensed premises.

In Mong Kok, police raided and closed down a gambling den that used arcade machines for betting, arresting 10 people there on suspicion of operating a gambling establishment or gambling unlawfully.

Police concluded the first day of the operation just before daybreak on Wednesday by closing down another gambling den in Tsuen Wan and arresting three people.

The force said additional charges could be laid if the suspects were found to be in breach of city coronavirus regulations barring group gatherings and the operation of bars.

A police insider said the operation would last at least a few more days in an effort to stop possible revenge hits between two Wo Shing Wo triad factions in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting.

The suspected faction leader drove himself to hospital – hitting three taxis along the way – after being shot by a motorcycle hitman while his Mercedes-Benz was stopped at a traffic light at the junction of Austin Road and Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui shortly after midnight.

A handout photo. A bullet shell found on Austin Road in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui area after an attempted murder on Tuesday. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The victim, 45, who is thought to be a high-ranking member of the Wo Shing Wo triad society and leader of the Tsuen Wan faction, was shot in the chest. He was in stable condition in hospital after a bullet was removed during emergency surgery.

The Post has learned the man narrowly escaped death after being hit with a 9mm bullet in a rib near his heart.

Officers were investigating whether the shooting had been related to a dispute between the two gangs, according to another source.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said the hitman was still at large. The case is being treated as an attempted murder.

