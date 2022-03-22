Hong Kong police warn of Covid-19 risk after infected sex worker case

A suspected prostitute has told police she offered sexual services for up to six clients a day in a five-star hotel in Hong Kong while she was infected with Covid-19, prompting the force to warn those seeking such services of the risk of catching the virus.

The suspect in her twenties was among six mainland women detained for unlawfully remaining in the city. They were staying in six different rooms at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel, where they were arrested during an anti-vice operation last Friday.

Officers also picked up three male clients on suspicion of aiding and abetting undocumented immigrants.

Hours before the raid, police searched a number of locations and arrested the alleged ringleader and five members of a prostitution syndicate believed to have smuggled sex workers into the city from mainland China and arranged for them to work in the hotel rooms.

A police source said the leader was in his forties and was a suspected Wo Shing Wo triad member, adding that he was picked up by beat officers in a routine identity check in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Following the arrests, one of the six women said she tested positive for Covid-19 last month, according to the force.

“But she claimed that she continued to work and offered sex services to five to six clients a day in her hotel room,” a police source said.

He added that an investigation suggested the woman had illegally entered the city from Shenzhen by boat in January.

“It is possible she was infected by one of her clients and spread the virus to others,” the source said.

“Currently, the epidemic is raging, and police have warned members of the public that patronising sex services will pose a very high risk to their health,” the force said in a statement.

All the suspects underwent rapid antigen tests and their results were negative, according to police.

Officers from the Kowloon West special duty squad began investigating the prostitution racket after another two women, who entered the city from the mainland illegally, were arrested when a taxi they were travelling in was intercepted for inspection at a police roadblock in Sham Shui Po on March 13.

The source said the two alleged sex workers were recruited by the syndicate to work in the city at the Tsim Sha Tsui hotel.

“The investigation suggested the syndicate had been in operation since January. We believed the gang could pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars a month through this illegal sex trade,” he said.

Officers were still searching on Monday morning for several men who were accused of helping the syndicate book hotel rooms where the suspects worked and stayed.

The force said it believed the operation had successfully broken up the syndicate recruiting mainland Chinese women to enter the city illegally to work.

Clients were told to meet the women outside the hotel or in the lobby before being brought to the rooms, according to police. Each client was charged between HK$1,000 (S$174) and HK$2,000.

According to the force, the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.