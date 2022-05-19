Hong Kong privacy watchdog 'considers blocking Telegram over rampant doxxing'

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog is considering blocking the public’s access to Telegram because of unrestrained doxxing acts on the messaging platform, but experts have poured cold water on the feasibility of such a move, calling it a futile exercise.

A source on Wednesday (May 18) said Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung Lai Ling was thinking about invoking regulations for the first time to restrict people’s access to the service as the watchdog found it to be rampant with doxxing which mainly targeted government officials.

But the proposal has stoked fears it will deal a blow to the free flow of information in the city and that the law might be used as a tool to block people’s access to other internet services.

Chung declined to comment on enforcement actions in individual cases.

“Depending on the scale and intensity of the doxxing messages in question, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data will take appropriate enforcement actions to combat unlawful doxxing behaviour in order to minimise the harm done to the victims,” she said.

Under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, which was updated in Oct last year, the privacy commissioner can carry out criminal investigations and initiate prosecutions for doxxing, defined as the practice of maliciously leaking others’ personal information.

The privacy commissioner and police are also empowered to ask internet service providers to remove the personal information of people who are subject to doxxing.

The national security law, meanwhile, empowers police to require internet service providers to close down a website which endangers national security.

A police source said the force had in the past asked Telegram and Facebook to remove doxxing information, such as the personal details of judges and officials, and both had complied.

He added that under the national security law, police could require internet companies to remove information that endangered national security. But it remains unclear whether police have the power to ban the use of an app.

“It involved the issue of freedom of speech. It would be strange to ban the use of social media, but there has to be some kind of control, and doxxing information should be deleted,” he said.

The source added that the force had advised Facebook in the past to remove information which could be “life-threatening, dubious and controversial”.

“If it involves terrorism or criminal threats, Facebook would comply and helped to delete it,” he said. “Some police officers are saying the use of Telegram should be restricted because there is too much fake or doxxing information.”

Francis Fong Po Kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said he doubted the privacy watchdog would succeed in blocking Telegram as it would be highly difficult.

“Telegram can easily change its IP address. It can keep changing its IP address to ward off any blocking attempt. But this may disable other corporations using the same hosting platform,” he said.

As an example, Fong pointed to Russia’s efforts to ban the Telegram messaging app by blocking its IP addresses for two years from 2018 but in vain.

Telegram continues to thrive there as a leading service for news channels while Russian government departments including the foreign ministry and national coronavirus task force have official channels on it. The country lifted the ban in 2020.

Chung told a Legislative Council meeting on Monday her office had received reports about 842 doxxing cases last year. That included 161 cases received after the doxxing law came into effect in October.

From Oct to Dec, the office also issued 227 orders to 12 online platforms, urging them to remove doxxing information. That resulted in about 80 items being taken down.

During that period, the office investigated 25 doxxing incidents, while police also looked into three similar cases and arrested two suspects.

In the first of the law’s two tiers, the unauthorised disclosure of a victim’s personal data – either with the intent to cause them “specified harm”, or with reckless disregard for the possibility of harm – is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of HK$100,000 (S$56,100).

Under the second tier, reserved for cases where such harm actually comes to pass, those penalties increase to a maximum of five years in jail and a HK$1 million fine.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.