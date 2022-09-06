As Hong Kong property sellers roll out promos, bathtub video puts one in hot water

Some Hong Kong property companies are pulling out the stops to secure sales in a downbeat market amid falling home prices, offering a range of perks and - in the case of one agent - appearing in a bath towel in a video to entice potential buyers.

In addition to lower prices, developers and agencies have recently offered perks including subsidies for travel to Japan, water park memberships, hot-water dispensers, festive celebrations and dining vouchers to drum up sales.

"There will be more discounts for promoting sales in the primary market in the short term," said Buggle Lau, chief analyst at Midland Realty, adding that the market will also see more alternative promotional tactics, like videos and gifts.

Prices of second-hand homes have fallen in Hong Kong as a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak - and the quarantine rules to contain it - have driven the city into a technical recession.

The Centa-City Leading Index (CCL), a gauge of lived-in home prices compiled by Centaline Property Agency, fell 0.8 per cent to 173.22 for the week that ended Aug 28, the lowest since March 2019. The index may fall a further 1.9 per cent before the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept 10, according to Centaline.

Hong Kong had 41,684 property agents active in August, a four-month high, but only 5,238 property deals were completed, according to data from the Estate Agents Authority and Land Registry. That equates to a ratio of eight agents per deal.

Amid this competitive environment, one female property agent appeared in a bathtub, wrapped in a bath towel, in a video about Longfor Group's Upper Riverbank development in Kai Tak. Ricacorp Properties posted the video in late August but removed it after it sparked criticism, "online bullying" and even "doxxing", according to a statement from Ricacorp.

The video was meant to show the "spacious bathroom and an extra-large bathtub", Ricacorp said in defending both the agent and the video, adding that the agent was wearing clothing underneath the towel.

"The front-line colleague did not have any indecent actions or inappropriate statements in the whole film," Ricacorp said. "Before the short film was released, it had been reviewed, and there was no indecency in the video. After the production of the short film was completed, it was also confirmed and agreed by the seller."

The number of housing transactions rose 12.7 per cent to 4,137 in August after a four-month low in July as more buyers piled in amid the falling prices and promotional lures. Some buyers are aiming to get ahead of the curve before rising interest rates imposed by monetary authorities spill over into higher mortgage payments.

Developers and agents have offered the following enticements recently.

TY Properties Development offered the first three buyers of certain properties in Japan a subsidy of 2 million yen (S$19,971) for travel to Japan, according to the company's statement in early September. The offer lasts until September 30.

The first 10 people buying three- or four-bedroom flats at Grand Victoria in Cheung Sha Wan - developed by Wheelock Properties, Sino Land, K Wah International and SEA Group - in September through Centaline Property Agency will get dining vouchers worth HK$5,000 (S$893.70).

At Soyo in Mong Kok, developed by Excel Billion Group Holdings and Chun Wo Development Holdings, the first five buyers in September will get two free annual memberships for Water World at Ocean Park, if they buy through Centaline Property Agency. The first five buyers through Ricacorp Properties get instant hot water dispensers.

Vanke Holdings (Hong Kong) Company has been giving its club members materials for use in craft activities at the showroom of VAU Residence in Cheung Sha Wan for the Mid-Autumn Festival, Father's Day and Mother's Day.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.