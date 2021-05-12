Hong Kong protester 'raincoat man' wrote note blaming government, took out life insurance ahead of fatal fall, inquest hears

A Hong Kong protester who came to prominence after falling to his death in the early days of the 2019 social unrest left behind a note saying he had lost hope in the city and blamed the government for pushing him to jump, an inquest has heard.

The Coroner's Court also learned on Tuesday (May 11) that Marco Leung Ling Kit - known as "raincoat man" for the yellow outfit he was wearing when he appeared at the top of a set of scaffolding to post an anti-extradition bill message - had purchased life insurance and made arrangements for his own cremation, unbeknown to his family, prior to his death outside the Pacific Place shopping mall in Admiralty on June 15, 2019.

The court is tasked with determining the cause and circumstances of the 35-year-old's fatal fall the day before a historic rally against the now-abandoned extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to mainland China.

The next day's protest was believed to be attended by an unprecedented two million people.

The inquiry started on Monday with a five-member jury, but began anew on Tuesday before a new panel after an original juror expressed difficulty understanding evidence in Cantonese.

The court heard on Tuesday that at around 4pm on the day in question, Leung was spotted in a yellow raincoat standing on scaffolding on the mall's fourth floor, with a white banner hanging beside him.

In a handwritten scrawl, it demanded the extradition bill's withdrawal and the unconditional release of arrested protesters. It also called on the government to stop characterising a watershed protest days earlier on June 12 as a riot, as well as for city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor to step down.

A news clip played in court said Leung briefly stepped down from the platform at around 8pm, with police negotiators trying to talk him out of danger, but he ultimately refused to co-operate.



Marco Leung is seen standing on scaffolding outside Pacific Place shortly before falling to his death on June 15, 2019.

Another news clip said Leung returned to the platform one hour later and climbed over its railing, with firefighters unable to pull him up in time.

He fell 17 metres (56 feet), missing an inflatable cushion below, and was certified dead in hospital that night.

Among the belongings found in Leung's backpack were a black T-shirt printed with the words "I am lost in Hong Kong" and a notebook that appeared to carry his final words.

"I felt dejected about this Hong Kong," it wrote. "I pondered these past few months but could not find an answer to the future. [The decision] today is my wish. The government is the cause of it all."

Police also found a copy of a life insurance policy and a filled application form for a "green" burial, which involves a person's remains being scattered as opposed to placed in a columbarium.

In their respective police statements, Leung's parents and younger sister said they had a "very good" relationship with the deceased, but did not notice any abnormalities in his behaviour prior to his death.

His father, Leung Sing, said the family seldom talked about politics, preferring to chat about lighter matters.

The inquest is being held without the family, which has failed to respond to a public appeal made in February asking them to make contact after authorities and their lawyers fell out of touch.

Immigration records revealed Leung's parents and younger sister left Hong Kong via the airport on Aug 29, 2019, two days after making their statements. They have not returned since.

The 12-day inquiry continues before Coroner David Ko Wai Hung on Wednesday.

