Hong Kong protests: 6 on trial for Yuen Long mob attack 'wrongly identified'

Lawyers for six men charged over a 2019 mob attack on commuters and protesters at a Hong Kong railway station have said their clients were wrongly identified, insisting some of them were caught up in the violence as peacemakers or bystanders.

The defence closed its case on Wednesday (April 28) at the District Court trial of the six, who are accused of rioting and wounding at Yuen Long MTR station between July 21 and 22 that year.

Prosecutors urged Judge Eddie Yip Chor Man to find the defendants guilty based on the legal principle of joint enterprise, saying the six shared a common purpose as a white-clad mob to commit a breach of the peace by using violence in and around the facility.

While security cameras showed that not all defendants had resorted to violence, the prosecution argued they were still guilty of their respective offences because their “voluntary presence” at the scene had aided and abetted the mob in carrying out the attack.

During the 24-day trial, the court heard the men in white, most of whom were armed with rattan canes or wooden sticks, first launched the attack inside the station at 10.40pm on July 21. The assailants struck again near Exit J in the early hours of the next day, followed by another incident in the connected Yoho Mall.

The six are the first batch of defendants to stand trial over the incident, which marked one of the most violent episodes of the months-long 2019 anti-government protests.

Four of them – transport worker Wong Chi Wing, 56, cable worker Wong Ying Kit, 49, village representative Tang Ying Bun, 62, and electrician Choi Lap Ki, 40 – were said to be among 50 men who clashed with a group of about 100 mostly black-clad people on the station’s concourse, and later aboard a train to Tuen Mun.

Two others, 59-year-old driver Ng Wai Nam and 62-year-old merchant Tang Wai Sum, were allegedly involved in an incident near Long Wo Road just after midnight, where a group of 30 people in white surrounded some men in black and attacked them with sticks.

Tang was further accused of taking part in a separate incident at Exit J in which the group in white forcefully opened a gate and rushed into the station concourse to attack people.

The six were each charged with one count of rioting, while Tang Wai Sum faces an extra count of the same charge.

All except Ng were also charged with one count of wounding with intent, while Ng and Tang Wai Sum each face an additional charge of conspiracy to wound.

On Wednesday, Wong Chi Wing’s lawyer, insisted police had caught the wrong person, adding Wong was not identified by any of the 16 prosecution witnesses.

Wong Ying Kit’s lawyer said her client had only shouted at his opponents after seeing them vandalise the station, adding he had not attacked anybody on the night in question.

“The common purpose of [the white-clad men] was to defend Yuen Long, but the accused did not need to do that because he did not live there. He lives in Tin Shui Wai,” she added.

Ng’s lawyer said his client was only exercising self-defence when he swung a wooden rod at a man. The lawyer for Tang Ying Bun said his client had attempted to stop the white-shirted men from going after passengers inside the train.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Tang Wai Sum and Choi respectively argued the pair were only there to witness the disturbances and were not participants.

The judge will deliver his verdict on June 18.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.