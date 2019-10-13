Hong Kong protests: Petrol bombs thrown in MTR station as demonstrators take to streets again

Hundreds of black-clad demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong again on Saturday to protest against the anti-mask law, and even as the rallies remain largely peaceful, petrol bombs were thrown at metro stations, while some shops were vandalised.

Protesters also gathered in Prince Edward and Wan Chai to call for an end to alleged police brutality, hours after Cardinal John Tong Hon, the head of Hong Kong's Catholic community, made an appeal for peace on a radio programme and said law enforcement officers needed to perform their duties with their conscience.

"They also need to abide with the law, so that the people's trust and respect in them can be rebuilt," he said.

Tong added that while it was natural for people to be disappointed when their demands were not met, hatred would only give rise to violence, which only turned problems into more hurt.

The protest came as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal he struck with China on Friday was "very positive" for Hong Kong and claimed the city's anti-government protests had de-escalated significantly, leaving some demonstrators disappointed he did not push for their cause.

Shortly before Friday midnight, Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor wrote on her Facebook page that she hoped she could enter the Legislative Council building on Wednesday to deliver her policy address.

Hong Kong has been roiled by more than four months of anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Messages were previously circulated online, calling for people to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to Sham Shui Po or the West Kowloon high-speed railway terminus on Saturday.

The calls prompted the MTR Corp to implement special measures at West Kowloon, closing some entrances and requiring visitors to prove they had tickets before being allowed to enter.

But it was only the march to Sham Shui Po that took place.

Marchers gathered at the Clock Tower in Tsim Sha Tsui at 3pm for the unauthorised demonstration. Some of them carried American and British flags to urge the countries to stand with Hong Kong.

Minutes after the march began, protesters left the pavement and walked on Salisbury Road and Nathan Road, forcing vehicles to stop on the busy carriageways.

They also set up roadblocks at the junction of Haiphong Road and Nathan Road, disrupting traffic and causing confusion for passengers waiting at bus stops.

A 12-year-old girl, her face covered by a mask from the movie V for Vendetta, said fewer people joined the protests on Saturday as police had stepped up their efforts.