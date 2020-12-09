Hong Kong protests: Retired policewoman fined $776 for assaulting man by kissing him during last year’s unrest

A retired policewoman has been fined HK$4,500 (S$776.50) for assaulting a man by kissing him amid last year’s anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Ng Yip Suk-fun was ordered to pay the fine after she was convicted on three counts of common assault during a skirmish at a park on Sept 5, 2019, where she kissed the victim in what she described as an attempt to stop him from filming her.

The 68-year-old former sergeant was also found guilty of threatening to kiss the man again, as well as hitting him during the same incident.

The trial at West Kowloon Court heard that Ng was quarrelling with a group of people with opposing political views that night at a park at Hoi Lai Estate in Cheung Sha Wan, when the victim, anonymised as X, walked by and videotaped the verbal confrontation on his smartphone.

Feeling annoyed by the behaviour, Ng moved towards the man and brushed her lips against his mouth. The man pushed her away and continued recording the event, but Ng threatened to kiss him again and smacked his phone, causing it to hit his right cheek.

Ng denied one count of indecent assault and two counts of common assault, but admitted common assault over the kissing.

In Tuesday’s (Dec 8) verdict, Magistrate Lau Suk-han ruled the kissing a wilful assault, but said it was not sexually motivated given that the defendant and the victim were complete strangers, and that she committed the offence only because she felt unhappy being filmed.

“The defendant’s act could at best be described as one which was capable of being indecent … However, she did not bear any indecent intent [in kissing him],” Lau said.

The magistrate found Ng’s threat constituted an assault, as she had put her victim in fear of the immediate use of unlawful force on him. She also found Ng reckless as to whether the man would be hit by his own smartphone when she smacked the mobile device.

However, she accepted the defence counsel’s submission that the offences were minor and committed on the spur of the moment, and decided to issue a fine.

