Hong Kong rescuers search for missing woman who fell into stream while hiking

An air-and-land search was underway on Wednesday (June 8) afternoon for a woman who fell into a stream while hiking in a Hong Kong country park as a red rainstorm warning was in force.

The woman in her fifties was hiking with a middle-aged man near Wang Chung Stream in Pat Sin Leng Country Park, off Bride's Pool Road in Tai Po, when the mishap occurred soon after 12.30pm.

"An initial investigation suggested the woman had gone missing after falling into a stream," a police spokesman said. Firefighters were called in after the man-made an emergency report to the force.

As of 3pm, the police spokesman said the search, involving the deployment of a helicopter from the Government Flying Service, was still under way.

According to the Fire Services Department, officers from its diving unit and the mountain search and rescue team were deployed in the Tai Po search. Six fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

A landslide at 12.35pm in the Pak Tam Au area of Sai Kung blocked Pak Tam Road and triggered a separate search-and-rescue operation by firefighters.

A government spokeswoman said the landslide covered an area spanning 20 metres by 40 metres, and no casualties were reported as of 4pm although emergency crews were still on the lookout for victims.

A fire services spokesman said 11 appliances and three ambulances were sent to the scene in Sai Kung. Officers from the department's urban search and rescue team were also deployed with a rescue dog.

According to the Transport Department, all lanes of Pak Tam Road near Pak Tam Au were closed to traffic due to the landslide.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid going to the affected area," the government said in a statement.

The city was hit by worsening weather on Wednesday morning, with a red rainstorm warning triggering the suspension of afternoon classes. The warning signal was later lowered to amber at 4.15pm.

Heavy rain lashed Hong Kong on Wednesday.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Education Bureau earlier announced that afternoon sessions in schools would be suspended, while morning classes and whole-day schools would continue.

Registration for Primary one students placed through central allocation, which would have taken place on Wednesday and Thursday, has been postponed to Thursday and Friday.

"Further heavy rain could cause … serious road flooding and traffic congestion and could disrupt normal school hours," the Hong Kong Observatory said in the morning. "Heavy rain will bring flash floods, and flooding is occurring or is expected to occur in watercourses."

The forecaster first issued an amber rainstorm warning at 9.45am. It was raised to red after an hour at 10.45am. Violent gusts of wind reaching 90km/h or above might also affect the city, it added.

The coast of Guangdong was affected by a trough of low pressure, the forecaster said, which would lead to heavy showers and squally thunderstorms in the region throughout the week.

A waterspout seen off Cheung Chau at about 10.30am.

PHOTO: Facebook

"People should stay away from watercourses. Residents living in close proximity to rivers should stay alert to weather conditions and should consider evacuation if their homes may become flooded," the forecaster said.

Meanwhile, a waterspout, which are fast-rotating air columns above water that extend down from the base of clouds, was also spotted at Cheung Chau at about 10.30am.

Acting senior scientific officer Or Ming-keung explained that waterspouts, which were last seen in May 2021, would last for 20 minutes at most and dissipate quickly if they moved inland.

"Waterspouts may appear during unstable weather conditions. For example, like this time, we are affected by a trough of low pressure," he said.

"People will first see a funnel cloud, which will lead to a waterspout near the sea or land. This time, the waterspout was formed near the sea."

The city's rainstorm warning system comprises three levels - amber, red and black, with black the most serious.

A red signal indicates heavy rain exceeding 50 millimetres per hour has fallen or is expected to fall over the city and is likely to continue.

The last red rainstorm warning occurred on May 13 and classes were also called off.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.